Data Center Interconnect Market 2018 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2023

Market Highlights:
The study indicates that various international brands and new entrants form a competitive landscape in datacenter interconnect market. The key players of the market are indulged into the strategic partnerships, development of new product, acquisitions, and agreements to increase their revenues. The Datacenter Interconnect market has become competitive due to the presence of several established vendors.
For instance, recently in March 21, 2017, the Juniper Networks an American multinational corporation had extended their data center interconnect services. These services incudes open cloud interconnect package that includes dense wavelength division multiplexing optical boards for its QFX10000 Layer 3 spine switch, BTI7800 optical transport switch families and software to manage those systems.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4144
Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted to have a highest CAGR from countries such China, Japan and India among others. The reason is attributed to rapid adoption of cloud infrastructure and internet. Moreover, increasing R&D and increasing adoption of new technologies with respect to demand for datacenter to manage the high data generated is expected to drive the market in the region. However, North American region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of new technologies and increasing investments in the region.
The factors contributing to the growth of the Data Center Interconnect Market are growing demand for disaster recovery, data backup, and business continuity; and rapid migration to cloud-based services. However, factors such as requirement of high initial investment are hindering the growth of the datacenter interconnect market.
The global data center interconnect market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.5 billion by the end of 2023 with 11% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.
Key Players:
The key players in the global data center interconnect market include- Ciena Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), ADVA Optical Networking SE (Germany), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), and Infinera Corporation (US).
Segments:
For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Data Center Interconnect into device software, tools, application and region.
Type-
- Service
- Professional services
- Managed services
- Software
- Hardware
Application-
- Workload & data storage mobility
- Real-time disaster recovery and business continuity
- Shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters
End User-
- Enterprise
- Utility and power
- Banking and finance
- Media and entertainment
- Healthcare
- Retail and E-commerce
- Others
- CSPs
- CNPs/ICPs
- Government
- Others
Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-interconnect-market-4144
Region:
- North-America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Intended Audience:
- Network Operators
- Distributors
- Suppliers
- Research firms
- Software Developers
- Commercial Banks
- Vendors
- Semiconductor Manufacturers
- End-user sectors
- Technology Investors
