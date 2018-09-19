Black Cumin Seed Oil Market is poised to dominate this market during 2018-2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Black Cumin Seed Oil Market: By Components (Thymoquinone & Thymohydroquinone, and Thymol); By Form (Oil, Softgel Capsules); By Application (Cosmetics, Personal Care, dietary supplements, and Culinary); By End Users (Retail & Industrial) & Geography – (2018-2023), the market will be driven by the manifold benefits that attract the attention of the consumers worldwide.

APAC Holds the Largest Market Share in the Black Cumin Seed Oil Market

Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share and growth in the Black Cumin Seed Oil Market and this has been attributed to the growing economies of the nations, like India and China. Also the new start-ups entering into the space is likely to propel the growth in this region. The market will grow 20-45% per year during the forecast period. The key applications in the region include cosmetics, personal Care and dietary Supplements among others. The report also covers European countries such as Spain, Benelux, Italy, Russia, France, UK and Germany with a focus on the top players, market share and landscape.

Selected Impact Analysis Done in the Full Report

Black Cumin Seed or Nigella Sativa as it is also known, is used principally to add flavor and spice to the food, either directly or in powder form.

Black Cumin oil has umpteen health benefits. Administering black cumin seed extract could lower blood pressure in patients with disorders like metabolic syndrome. Similarly, the consumption of the seed combined with oral hypoglycemic drugs can develop the effectiveness of endogenous antioxidant enzyme therapy.

Apart from the aforementioned cumin oil benefits, it can also be used as anti-hypertensive, anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, anti-bacteria and insulin-sensitizing medication as well.

Black Cumin Seed grows on a wide variety of soil and this causes a high rate of adaptability across regions. used as an essential ingredient in soup component, sausages, cheese, cakes and candies.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

Black Cumin Oil is proved to be a suitable ingredient in the cosmetic, nutraceutic, and pharmaceutic domains as it constitutes rich source of multiple nutrients that influence human health in a positive way. This is gaining a cumulative prominence in the recent trends and giving impetus to the market.

The Ethiopian variety of cumin seed possesses rich percentile of thymol and this presence makes the black seed oil a valuable source for health care industry.

The key factors that drive the growth of the market include its higher grain yield and good shelf-life. Also the dip in the success rates and complicated side effects of conventional treatments has led people to opt for organic medicines such as black cumin seeds.

In countries like Morocco, Black Cumin Seed oil is getting produced on a large scale, which is envisioned as a boost to the revenue of Argan oil cooperatives.

Key players of Black Cumin Seed Oil Market:

Kerfoot Group, Earthoil Plantations, and Omega Pharma are considered as the key players as they hold major market share.

Kefroot, the U.K. based company is reportedly had a turnover of £69,867,586, while the Gross Profit of £11,208,344 and Cash of £483,445 by 2016.

According to their latest annual reports submitted on 2017-03-21, Earthoil Plantations had a Turnover of £7,931,000, while the Gross Profit of £1,423,000 and Bank Loans & Overdrafts of £1,454,000.

Omega Pharma is a Belgian Pharmaceutical Company founded in 1987 and has operations in more than 35 countries.

Other key players include Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH, FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, Life Extension, Nuverus, BioPraep, The Blessed Seed, Z-Company, Hab Shifa, Amazing Nutrition, Organika Health Products Inc. etc;

Partnerships and acquisitions play a major role in the market. The Avril Group acquired the Kefroot Group in 2015.

1.Thymoquinone

2.Thymohydroquinone

3.Thymol

