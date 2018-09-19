ADOPTING WHOLE-WHEAT FLOUR BREAD AS A STAPLE DIET CAN BE HEALTHY AND NUTRITIOUS

With a plethora of modern diets vying for the attention of the health-conscious consumer, people are turning to whole wheat breads as healthy foods and adopting them as their staple breakfast diet apart from

remaining a perennial snacking option. Hi-Fiber brown breads, Atta Breads and multigrain breads are the products which are now being recognized as healthy Breads. These healthy breads are made from whole-wheat flour containing high fibre content which is good for consumption.

Refined flour, out of which most white bread is made, leaves out the outer skin called Bran from the wheat and hence deprives the consumers of crucial fibre required for good digestion. Fibre aids in digestion as

well as the elimination of waste from the body. Bread contains Vitamins B1 &B2 which are essential for physical growth and in extracting energy from food. Making right choice while buying a bread is important. Moreover, choosing the right kind of low-fat stuffing for a sandwich is also equally important; else ‘whole grain’ or ‘whole wheat’ written on the bread

may not guarantee a healthy meal. Salads, soups, cups of tea and coffee are greatly enhanced by a snack with bread in it. Carbohydrates are an essential component of a good diet. They act as the fuel to keep

your body running. Therefore, it is also important to optimize the Carb intake.

The flour that goes into freshly baked bread should be completely unprocessed. When looking for whole grain breads, one needs to check whether it contains enough fibre, vitamins and minerals so as to obtain

all the vital nutrients in whole wheat, oats, rye or buckwheat, required for healthy digestion. BONN ensures that there is comprehensive variety for its consumers, from whole-wheat bran bread to BONN Hi-Fibre Brown Bread, Atta Bread and Multigrain Bread. Along with a wide range of breads to choose from, we have LA Americana Gourmet Product Range which contains no added preservatives and provides impeccably

satisfaction to everyone’s individual tastes

With Bonn’s whole wheat breads Range, the company has given its customer a healthy option having variety of breads which aim to provide a combination of freshness, health and extravagant taste.

Today, breads are fortified with iron, calcium and other essential minerals. These breads can easily fulfil the requirements of a complete nutritious meal.

Bread has been man’s staple diet for over three millennia and even the ancient Egyptians consumed bread

regularly around 1200 BCE.Bread has enabled man to survive harsh climatic changes, droughts, floods and

long journeys. There is every reason to believe that bread has evolved as a category and plenty

ofadvancements have been achievedover the years to make bread a healthy food option.