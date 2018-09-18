Vinay Aranha presented “Mrs India – Empress of the Nation 2018” Grand Finale at Hyatt, Pune

The pageant had the audience cheering for the winners, in the presence of a galaxy of Bollywood personalities and guests

September 2018: It was truly a nite of glitz and glamour as the who’s who of Pune witnessed the dazzling Vinay Aranha presents Mrs India – Empress of the Nation 2018, powered by Hyatt Pune, amidst music, dance and applause as 32 contestants vied for the prestigious titles, in the presence of a galaxy of glamorous celebs from Bollywood, and eminent personalities from the city, who graced this special occasion. The finale was held on 9th September 2018 at Hyatt Pune.

Yukta Mookhey, Aditi Govitrikar, Shibani Kashyap, Sonal Chauhan, Sharhaan Singh,were the judges for the evening, besides Vinay Aranha, Mrs Sapna Anand Chhajed, Dr Akshaya Jain & Karl Mascarenhas. Popular TV actor, Aman Verma wowed the guests as he hosted the evening in his impeccable, charming style! Shibani Kashyap enthralled the audience with her melodious voice, singing her nationally famous numbers. Moushmi Zaveri Sanas, luxury event curator and Khushboo Karva, who is representing India at Mrs. Universe –Arab Asia 2018 were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Vinay Aranha said, “I am happy to be a part of an event like this where women collaborate to support each others talents and showcase their achievements. This is very important in our society today, as other women feel encouraged and motivated as well. It is important for women to not only stand up for themselves but also help each other in achieving their goals.”

The pageant owned by the dynamic duo, Anjana & Karl Mascarenhas of DIVA Pageants, sure gave the distinguished Judges a tough time in choosing the 6 best amongst the 12 semi-finalists, from the two categories – Silver (age 20 to 34) and Gold (35 and above).

The Finalists showcased the impeccable grooming by DIVA Pageants over the preceding 3 days, carrying themselves with confidence and great panache, winning their crowns with beauty, style and intelligence.

The evening’s Results were :

Title Winners:

• Mrs India – Empress of the Nation 2018 – Silver :Gaurangi Shrawat

• Mrs India – Empress of the Nation 2018 – Gold : Rupali Sawant

Sub-title Winners:

• 1st Runner-up- Silver :Vrrushali Taayadey

• 1st Runner-up- Gold :Simran Godhwani

• 2nd Runner-up- Silver :Piya Pawani

• 2nd Runner-up- Gold :Shubhangi Joshi

Queens were also chosen from the North, West, South & Central India viz Queen of North – Kanika Srivastava, Queen of West – Shubhangini Sangle, Queen of South – Hemlata Sharma, Queen of Central India – Anshuli Bhand.

The winners walked home with their crowns, cash prizes (Khushboo Karwa) and jewellery (Modasutra).

The brand face of this pageant was Farha Anwar – Mrs United Nation International 2018 (1stRunner Up). The event was choreographed by Pooja Singh.

A classy, glittering evening that culminated in a truly Grande Finale !