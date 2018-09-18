TheGAAP.net Presents Adding Significant Value to Any Company Sponsored by Jeffrey Gregory

Join us on Tuesday: September 25th.

“We don’t print money. We just pick it up off the table.”

Lessons Learned from an Operations Management Consultant

Learn how Management Operating Consultants find the money and “cash the cheque” to add significant value to client engagements by working “on” the system rather “in” the system.

The evening will consist of a facilitated discussion and review of select “tools of the trade” and illustrative case studies for identifying opportunities and putting in place solutions for improving profitability.

Join us as part of the senior leadership team or a trusted advisor who wants to add value to any Company;

• Learn why “All work is a process that can be studied and improved.”

• Add specific tools to your toolkit that will add significant value

• Learn how to properly staff your company

• Learn how to identify and solve bottleneck problems

• Learn to recognize 27 types of non-product time

• Learn the actual costs of Non-Product time

• Learn how to enhance your current Management Operating System to increase management’s ability to identify, measure and act upon all variances promptly.

• Learn how to deal with operational “spot fires”

• Learn to de-risk and protect your NPV on all capital projects

Our Speaker – David James

David James is a principal in Salvis Group www.salvisgroup.com with extensive experience assisting large and mid-size organisations. Salvis Group builds bridges to higher profitability.

David has worked across a wide variety of industries: marine, mining, smelting, engineering, construction, manufacturing, energy, government and aviation.

Registration:

Event Details:

Time: informal networking & registration starts at 6:00 PM; Dinner at 6:30 PM; Speaker at 7:15.

Cost: $49.00

Location: Weston Golf and Country Club, 50 St. Phillips Road Etobicoke, ON Free parking

• Meeting fee of $49.00 covers a buffet of salad, roasted chicken, veggies, potatoes, pop, taxes, & tip.

• A vegetarian option is available on request. Send an e-mail to Paul Calleri at pcalleri@thegaap.net

• Cash bar for alcohol, beer and juice beverages.