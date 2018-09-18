The 10th Asia Theater&Filming Equipment Fair 2019 (Asia Theater&Film 2019)

Date: May 9th -11th , 2019

Venue: China Import&Export Fair Complex , Guangzhou, China

Add: No. 382, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Overview

Asia Theater&Film, formerly known as Asia Theater&Cinema, has been successfully held for 9 consecutive years, becoming the leading theater and film equipment show in China.

Asia Theater & Film 2018 has brought more than 150 brand enterprises together as well as over 25,000 visitors from overseas film and television culture companies, TV stations, new media, colleges, educational and training institutions, film and television photographic equipment dealers, film and television aerial photography, theater facilities companies, etc. Covering an area of 20,000 square meters, Asia Theater&Film 2019 is projected to welcome about 200 exhibitor at home and abroad to display their latest products or technologies in China Import&Export Fair Complex during May 9-11, 2019.

Concurrent event:

The 13th Asia KTV, Bar Equipment&Supplies Exhibition 2019 (Asia KTV&Bar 2019)

2019 Asia Multimedia Technology&Interactive Projection Expo (MTIP 2019)

2019 Asia Science Museum&Exhibition Hall Facilities Expo（SMEF 2019）

2019 Asia Customized Leisure Industry&AI Entertainment Expo (CLAI 2019)

2019 Asia VR&AR Fair&Summit (VR&AR Fair 2019)

2019 Asia Amusement&Attractions Expo (AAA 2019)

2019 High-Tech Entertainment Fair

Exhibition Scope

1. Theater & cinema players

2. Projection equipment for mobile theaters & cinemas

3. Furniture & decorative materials

4. Lighting & sound equipment

5. Related services: theater&cinema design, 3D/5D/7D/9D theater

6. Film production and shooting

7. Home cinema facilities

8. Filming equipment