Mobile Payment Technologies Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

The Report in light of Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Mobile Payment Technologies Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Mobile Payment Technologies Market by purchase type (money transfers & payments, airtime transfers & top-ups, merchandise and coupons and merchandise and coupons), type (proximity payment and remote payment) and end-use application (education, it & telecommunication, health care, retail, media & entertainment, BFSI and hospitality & tourism) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Mobile Payment Technologies Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market are Orange S.A, Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, PayPal Holdings, Millicom International Cellular SA, Mahindra Comviva and Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited.

Integration of IoT to promote growth in the mobile payment technologies market over 2018 to 2024

Rapid development in the mobile payment solutions to provide better payment service to the end-users are expected to be the factor driving the growth of the mobile payment technologies market. Growing government led initiatives and increasing adoption of smart appliances are boosting the market. Additionally, with internet available smart devices increasingly becoming common among the population, thus the adoption of immediate payment technologies through mobile applications is rising at an extraordinary way. This in turn is up surging the demand for mobile payment technologies among the consumers.

Moreover, integration of IoT with payment applications is anticipated to provide several opportunities .In addition. Extend payment solution offerings, and develop enhanced payment technologies offers significant growth in the mobile payment technology market. For instance, FinTech leaders are developing Internet-based mobile wallets based on crypto currencies, Bitcoin. On the other hand, fastest payment services across the world are supporting business and customers with real-time bank transfers. This in turn has increased the increased convenience of mobile technologies over the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific region to contribute to growth in the global mobile payment technologies market over the upcoming years

Asia pacific generated the highest revenue segment in the mobile payment market owing to the increase in population and the active online media in India as well as growth in e-commerce. Moreover, early acceptance of new technology and advantages of easy and secure money transactions are pacing the growth of the North American market. On the other hand, increasing government initiatives for a cashless economy is favoring mobile payment solutions in India. Moreover, developing countries are using mobile payments for end-to-end transactions but are estimated to utilize its usage for purchase of goods and bill payments.

Mergers and Acquisitions to remain key expansion strategies of the leading players in the mobile payment technologies market between 2018-2024.

Companies that provide mobile payment systems include Apple, Microsoft Corporation, Google Venmo, Visa Inc., MasterCard International Inc., American Express Co., PayPal Inc., Fortumo, Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Vodafone Ltd.

MasterCard Announces Acquisition of Applied Predictive Technologies

In April 2105-As Applied Predictive Technologies is a leading cloud-based analytics provider this acquisition advances MasterCard’s agenda to deliver separated services to merchants, complementing its recent acquisition of 5One, a London-based retail consulting and analytics firm.

MasterCard Enhances Artificial Intelligence Capability with the Acquisition of Brighterion, Inc.

In July 17- MasterCard Enhances Artificial Intelligence Capability with the Acquisition of Brighterion, Inc. Artificial intelligence plays a critical role in enabling consumer convenience, while delivering enhanced security. This advanced technology delivers greater insights from every transaction to assist in making even more accurate fraud decisions. Moreover, Brighterion’s unique Smart Agent technology will be added to MasterCard has advanced suite of security products already using artificial intelligence.

MasterCard Announces Acquisition of VocaLink

In July 16- VocaLink offers innovative products with global potential, including ZAPP, a mobile payments app that leverages Fast ACH technology, and licenses its software and provides services to support ACH activities. This acquisition accelerates MasterCard’s efforts to be an active participant in all types of electronic payments and payment flows and to enhance its services for the benefit of customers and partners.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global mobile payment technologies market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of mobile payment technologies market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the mobile payment technologies market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the mobile payment technologies market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.