Malaysia Haircare Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Applications, Leading Players : Ken Research

GlobalData’s Malaysia Haircare Market Research Report provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

The Malaysian haircare sector is led by the shampoo category in both value and volume terms, while the styling agent category is expected to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2017-2022. Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for the leading share in the distribution of haircare products in the country. Kids and babies accounted for the leading share in the consumption of haircare products in the country. Brylcreem, Sunsilk, L`Oreal, Head & Shoulders and Dove are the leading brands in the sector.

The report covers:-

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2012-2022

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for conditioner, hair colorants, hair loss treatments, perms & relaxers, salon hair care, shampoo, and styling agents with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2017-2022

Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in value terms in 2017

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as hypermarkets & supermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, drug stores & pharmacies, health & beauty stores, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, ‘dollar stores’, variety store & general merchandise retailers, vending machines, parapharmacies/drugstores , e-retailers, chemists/pharmacies, and other general retailers

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for pack materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass and others; pack type data for: Bottle, tube, aerosol, tub, bag/sachet, and jar.

– The per capita expenditure of haircare was higher in Malaysia compared to the regional level in 2017

– The styling agents category is expected to gain the maximum share, in value terms, during 2017-2022

– The styling agents category is expected to gain the higher share, in volume terms, during 2017-2022

– Per capita consumption of Shampoo is highest in Malaysia compared to other categories.

– Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

– Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

– Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

– Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

– The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

– Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

