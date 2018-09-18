Global Virtual Training & Simulation Market to reach a market size of $315.1 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Virtual Training & Simulation Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Virtual Training & Simulation market is expected to attain a market size of $315.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Simulation technology finds its application in aviation, military, medical science, and navy. The levels of awareness would eventually rise and the adoption of the technology would witness significant rise among different end users. Among the various industries using the technology, the education industry would grow the fastest and register high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth would be attributed to factors such as supportive government initiatives, increased spending on e-learning, and rise in adoption of game-based learning solutions.

The hardware segment has been the market leader holding about 70% revenue during 2016. Due to factors such as higher adoption in education, civil aviation, and healthcare industry, the segment would grow at a CAGR of 14.5%. Within the hardware segment, North America was a dominant region during the year 2016; whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 17.6% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region, and would register highest growth rate of 20.3%. North America held a market share of about 36% during 2016 and would grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Virtual Training & Simulation market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of BAE Systems, CAE Inc., L-3 Link Simulation & Training, Cubic Corporation., ON24, Inc., QinetiQ Group plc. , ANSYS, Inc. and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-virtual-training-and-simulation-market/

Segmentation

Global Virtual Training & Simulation Market By Component Type

Hardware

Software

Global Virtual Training & Simulation Market By End User Type

Defence and security

Air-Borne

Naval

Ground

Civil aviation

Education

e-Learning

Game-based Learning

Entertainment

Others

Global Virtual Training & Simulation Market By Geography

North America Virtual Training & Simulation Market

U.S. Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Canada Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Mexico Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Rest of North America Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Europe Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Germany Virtual Training & Simulation Market

U.K. Virtual Training & Simulation Market

France Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Russia Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Spain Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Italy Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Rest of Europe Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Asia-Pacific Virtual Training & Simulation Market

China Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Japan Virtual Training & Simulation Market

India Virtual Training & Simulation Market

South Korea Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Singapore Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Malaysia Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Virtual Training & Simulation Market

LAMEA Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Brazil Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Argentina Virtual Training & Simulation Market

UAE Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Saudi Arabia Virtual Training & Simulation Market

South Africa Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Nigeria Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Rest of LAMEA Virtual Training & Simulation Market

Companies Profiled

BAE Systems

CAE Inc.

L-3 Link Simulation & Training

Cubic Corporation.

ON24, Inc.

QinetiQ Group plc

ANSYS, Inc

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

