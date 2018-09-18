Global Virtual Training & Simulation Market to reach a market size of $315.1 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Virtual Training & Simulation Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Virtual Training & Simulation market is expected to attain a market size of $315.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.
Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Billion)
Simulation technology finds its application in aviation, military, medical science, and navy. The levels of awareness would eventually rise and the adoption of the technology would witness significant rise among different end users. Among the various industries using the technology, the education industry would grow the fastest and register high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth would be attributed to factors such as supportive government initiatives, increased spending on e-learning, and rise in adoption of game-based learning solutions.
Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market Growth Trend, 2013-2022
The hardware segment has been the market leader holding about 70% revenue during 2016. Due to factors such as higher adoption in education, civil aviation, and healthcare industry, the segment would grow at a CAGR of 14.5%. Within the hardware segment, North America was a dominant region during the year 2016; whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 17.6% during the forecast period.
Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)
Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region, and would register highest growth rate of 20.3%. North America held a market share of about 36% during 2016 and would grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market Revenue Share by Region – 2022 (in %)
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Virtual Training & Simulation market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of BAE Systems, CAE Inc., L-3 Link Simulation & Training, Cubic Corporation., ON24, Inc., QinetiQ Group plc. , ANSYS, Inc. and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market Revenue Share by End User – 2015 (in %)
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-virtual-training-and-simulation-market/
Segmentation
Global Virtual Training & Simulation Market By Component Type
Hardware
Software
Global Virtual Training & Simulation Market By End User Type
Defence and security
Air-Borne
Naval
Ground
Civil aviation
Education
e-Learning
Game-based Learning
Entertainment
Others
Global Virtual Training & Simulation Market By Geography
North America Virtual Training & Simulation Market
U.S. Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Canada Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Mexico Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Rest of North America Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Europe Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Germany Virtual Training & Simulation Market
U.K. Virtual Training & Simulation Market
France Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Russia Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Spain Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Italy Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Rest of Europe Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Asia-Pacific Virtual Training & Simulation Market
China Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Japan Virtual Training & Simulation Market
India Virtual Training & Simulation Market
South Korea Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Singapore Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Malaysia Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Virtual Training & Simulation Market
LAMEA Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Brazil Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Argentina Virtual Training & Simulation Market
UAE Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Saudi Arabia Virtual Training & Simulation Market
South Africa Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Nigeria Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Rest of LAMEA Virtual Training & Simulation Market
Companies Profiled
BAE Systems
CAE Inc.
L-3 Link Simulation & Training
Cubic Corporation.
ON24, Inc.
QinetiQ Group plc
ANSYS, Inc
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
