Global Scandium Oxide Market Analysis by Types, Applications and Manufacturers till 2025

18th September 2018 – Global Scandium Oxide Market is classified on the basis of type, application and geography. Scandium (III) oxide is a lightweight refractory oxide. It comes from several sources including minerals, certain uranium tailings and some phosphate ores. It has a white crystalline appearance.

Scandium oxide is used in high-temperature systems for its resistance to heat and thermal shock, electronic ceramics, and glass composition as a helper material. Major uses for scandium oxide are in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC’s), high-strength aluminum alloys, high intensity metal halide lamps, electronics, and laser research. Scandium oxide is the primary form of refined scandium produced by the mining industry. Scandium oxide is also known by other names such as discandium trioxide, scandia, scandium sesquioxide, scandium(III)-oxid, scandium-III-oxid, scandium(III) oxide, scandiumoxid..

Access Scandium Oxide Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/scandium-oxide-market

The factors that propel the growth of the Scandium Oxide Market include increasing demand and wide range of applications. Scandium Oxide Market is classified on the basis of type as Scandium Oxide 99.9%, Scandium Oxide 99.99%, Scandium Oxide 99.999% and Scandium Oxide 99.9995%. Scandium Oxide Market is classified on the basis of application as electric and light source material, Al-Sc alloys, laser material and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Intermix-met

LTD.INRAMTECH

Atlantic Equipment

Treibacher

Low Hanging Fruit

Hunan Oriental Scandium

CNMC (Guangxi) Pgma

Rare Earth Aluminum (Funing)

Hunan Rare Earth Metal Materia

Huizhou Top Metal Material

Wante Special New material

Ganzhou Kemingrui

GORING High-Tech Material

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Scandium Oxide 99.9%

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electric and Light Source Materials

Al-Sc Alloys

Laser Materials

Other Applications

Request a Sample Copy of Scandium Oxide Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/scandium-oxide-market/request-sample

The key points of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Scandium Oxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Scandium Oxide manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Visit Our Blog @ https://marketfuturereports.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com