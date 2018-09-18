Global Fitness Equipment Market’s Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2024

The Report in light of Global Fitness Equipment Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Fitness Equipment Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Fitness Equipment Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Fitness Equipment Market by type (cardiovascular, strength training equipment), end user (home consumer, health clubs/gyms), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Fitness Equipment Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Fitness Equipment Market are Icon Health & Fitness, Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Technogym S.p.A, Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus, Inc., Core Health and Fitness LLC, True Fitness Technology, Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd. and Torque Fitness LLC.

North America to influence the Global Fitness Equipment Market through 2018-2024

The global Fitness Equipment market was dominated by the North America region over the historic period of 2015-16, due to rising obesity problem among all age group, increasing health consciousness, increasing number of health clubs and memberships are the major reason for the growth of fitness equipment market in this region. Factors such as rising urbanization in developing countries, increasing obese population, increasing white color job/official job is reducing time for physical activities, growing health awareness among working population, working women and house wives are driving the fitness equipment market globally.

As the urbanization, white color job is increasing in developing countries, due to major focus on the service sector by the governments, the demand of health clubs, gym, and physical activities centers will grow, the demand of fitness equipment’s would grow automatically in this region.

Rising awareness regarding health & fitness, increasing disposable income, societal impact

It is anticipated that a global rise in fitness consciousness and increase in level of health awareness, increasing disposable income among youth, and adult would significantly drive the fitness equipment market. This trend is higher in urban areas and the market is expected to witness steady growth in semi-urban areas of developing economies. In addition to this, growing financial independence among working and domestic women around the world is expected to drive the market for long term.

The device market is becoming both more specialized and more diverse

Now, the Fitness equipment’s market is becoming more specialized or catering the demand of particular segment, because now there are many professions, who require highly fitness oriented persons to fulfill their job requirement. Hence, the demand of fitness equipment is becoming more specialized day by day. So, the companies who want to be in the market, they have to tap this opportunity.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global fitness equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of fitness equipment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the fitness equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the fitness equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.