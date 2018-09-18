FARMERS RIGHTS – CAN ORIENTAL INSURANCE GET AWAY WITH JUST A PENAL ACTION?

Special Correspondent, Bulletin Bureau

The farmer’s suicidal rate in the state of Orissa & Maharashtra has been an impending problem, the Central Government may just not be doing enough to put to task its State-owned Public Sector Insurance Companies. Earlier this year, Oriental Insurance Company participated for the tender for implementation of Livestock Insurance Program, a Centrally Sponsored Farmers Welfare scheme in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Upon the announcement as L1 bidder, the Sr. Branch Manager of Oriental Insurance Co. was compelled to withdraw from the L1 bid, endangering the fate of the scheme in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Subsequently, Oriental Insurance Company was declared an L1 bidder in OLRDS for the similar scheme to be implemented for Farmers welfare in Orissa. The CEO – OLRDS, in April 2018 invited Oriental Insurance Company credibly the Rural Insurance Department led by the General Manager, Ajit Kumar for the execution of the agreement under the National Livestock Mission guidelines; however Oriental Insurance Company despite several communications failed to show up further jeopardizing the plight of farmers in Orissa. The department has blacklisted them from participating in the tenders & also initiated

a penal action against Oriental Insurance Company

Whereas, in May this year, Oriental Insurance Company was selected as an L1 bidder by Maharashtra Livestock Development Board for implementation of Livestock Insurance Scheme in the state. The Board approved the premium rate quoted by Oriental Insurance of 2.7% for Normal Region & 2.97% for LWE affected areas. Oriental Insurance Company was invited for the execution of agreement on two occasions & they failed to show up & execute the agreement despite several communications in an identical pattern previously observed in OLRDS. The MLDB Board has filed a Caveat against Oriental Insurance Company in front of the Hon’ble District Judge, Akola u/s 148-A of Civil Procedure Code.

Our Correspondent tried contacting Ajit Kumar, General Manager, Oriental Insurance Company to seek justification on this act of illegitimacy. Ajit Kumar said he’s unavailable for a week and Ajit Kumar will not be available to comment right now.