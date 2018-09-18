Elvis Slaughter Announces the Release of Egomaniac

Lansing, IL, September16, 2018. Noted author and criminologist Elvis Slaughter is pleased to announce the release of his fiction book Egomaniac. First released in 2016, Elvis seeks to appeal to a broader audience, including the Xennials Generation, New Millennial Generation, and Generation X, with a new more exciting cover.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, Egomaniac is the story of the town Cut Bank—an ordinary town where people live, work, and die. But there’s an unordinary side of Cut Bank, and all is not as it seems. From the many hangings in the same closet of a quiet neighborhood home to nosey neighbor Casey who sees a black sedan circling the block before every death to a corrupt mayor and city council, Cut Bank is a deeply prejudiced town, quietly observing the secrets of its residents across three generations.

In Cut Bank, each hanging death is ruled a suicide, but a small group of citizens wonders whether that’s accurate. In a race against time, they set out to uncover the truth about their loved ones’ deaths and save the lives of those they care about—and their own lives.

“Egomaniac has all the charm of a bizarre, foggy walk through Twin Peaks and the psycho-thriller charm of Gone Girl, with creative twists all its own. You’ll be enthralled from page one by quirky characters with sinister, phobia-centric hangups, and you will stay that way until the satisfying finish. Spectacularly entertaining, Egomaniac is a chilling and charming tale.This book grabs your attention from the first page due to its striking mix of literary elements.” [Monica LaSarre, Author]

Egomaniac is a must-read for not only fiction lovers but also anyone who loves empowering excitement. The book is available at Amazon.com and Worldpresspublishing.com. ISBN: 978-0-9965932-4-3, price $14.99.

About the Author

Elvis Slaughter, MSCJ, is an educator, author, consultant, publisher, and criminologist. He has written and published books and articles since 2005.To learn more about Elvis Slaughter and Egomaniac, please email eslaugh108@aol.com or visit www.worldpresspublishing.com. Media contact: Elvis Slaughter 708-365-9510.