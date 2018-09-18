Construction Sector to Push the Acoustic Sealants Market Revenue to $1.6 Billion by 2023

Bangalore, India: With its recently published study “Acoustic Sealants Market: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023”, Infoholic Research forecasts that the global market for acoustic sealants will continue to expand. The growing disposable income among developing countries and the increasing penetration of acoustic sealants in various application sectors are the key factors driving the market growth. Further, the growing acceptance among consumers due to better performance, wide operating temperature range, and high chemical resistance are fostering the market growth. This pattern is expected to continue during the forecast period to increase the acoustic sealants market revenue to $1.6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Advancements in technology and growing health concerns over noise pollution have added to the market growth. The high manufacturing base in developed & developing countries along with the booming construction sector has further contributed to the market demand. Premium prices restrict the acoustic sealants market in lower per capita income countries, yet it is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period in developing & underdeveloped countries.

The construction sector is one of the major contributors to the acoustic sealants market. The high growth in economies and increasing per capita income among consumers in developing countries have increased the demand for construction. This trend is expected to continue with the construction sector leading the market during the forecast period. By types, acrylic-based acoustic sealants are dominating the acoustic sealants market. Acrylic-based acoustic sealants have significant demand in the construction industry due to a better adhesion to various surfaces and superior performance over a wide range of temperature. The use of silicone-based acoustic sealants in bathrooms is pushing the demand for the overall acoustic sealants market. Fluctuations in raw material price have restricted the usage of acoustic sealants.

“Acoustic sealants have come a long way from being considered a premium product to becoming an essential feature in several industries. It has become a critical addition to regulatory compliance in some geographies. Environmental advantages along with the increasing affordability will give an impetus to the market. The market that was earlier dominated only by developed countries is now finding a strong foothold in developing countries, such as China, wherein the domestic market is quite robust and offers high potential for growth. The market is still in the nascent stage and is expected to witness rapid growth in the next 5–6 years.” – Khushboo Pandey, Research Analyst, Infoholic Research

The key insights of the report are as follows:

• The global acoustic sealants market has been analyzed based on types:

o Acrylic

o Silicone

o Polyurethane

o Others

• The study constitutes a classification based on end-user areas:

o Construction

o Automotive

o Electronic Equipment

o Others

• The study covers the below-mentioned geographies:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

• Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

About Infoholic Research: Infoholic Research is a global market research and consulting organization providing strategic and high-level market intelligence in emerging and niche markets in ICT, Chemicals & Materials and Healthcare domain. Founded in 2014, we are headquartered in Bangalore, India with an office in the US and consultants working across the globe. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provides information and forecast across all the emerging markets, technologies and business models. We aim at delivering high-quality results to our clients providing them with in-depth industry insights to identify new business opportunities and nurture their business strategies.

construction Sector to Push the Acoustic Sealants Market Revenue increased to $1.6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%.For acoustic Sealants Market forecast to 2023, visit us at https://bit.ly/2xj7FRo

Request for sample report: https://bit.ly/2xqbAv8