China Tire Market Forecast and Opportunities: Outlook, Insights, Trends, Size, Forecast, Opportunity, Demand Analysis

• Passenger car tire segment accounts for the majority share in China Tire Market, and it is anticipated that this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period..

• China tire market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.5% by the end of 2025.

• It has been witnessed that majority of the demand in the China tire market comes from the South-Central and East region followed by North, South-West, North-East and North-West regions of China.

• Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber holds the majority of shares in the China tire market.

• Some of the leading key players in the China Tire Market are Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire, Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber, Sailun Jinyu Group, Aelous Tyre,Sailun Jinyu Group, Cheng Shin Rubber, Kumho Tire, Double Coin Holdings, Triangle Tire, Hankook Tire

According to Bonito Research The growing economy and increase in development of road infrastructure in China is fueling the growth of automotive market in the country which in turn creating an opportunity within the China tire market. Expanding vehicle fleet, rising per capita income of consumers and growing urbanization are some of the other factors which is driving the growth of the China tire market.

• Historic year: 2016 to 2017

• Base year: 2017

• Forecast: 2018 to 2027

• Representation of revenue in USD Million

• Representation of Volume in Units

Market Share & Forecast

• By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler & Off-The-Road)

• By Company (Market Leaders, Mid-Level players, Emerging Players)

• By Region

• By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)

• By Radial Vs. Bias

• Online Vs. Offline Sales

Research Methodology

Primary and secondary sources are used to obtain the information around the China Tire Market

Primary Research Includes: Interview with Tire Manufacturers, Interview with Tire Distributors, Interviews with Thought Leaders of China Tire Market

Secondary Research Includes: Company Annual Reports, Financial Reports, Research Databases, Industry Association Publications, Magazine, Articles, Online Newspapers