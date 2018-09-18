Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors Market : Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors are a group of drugs used for the treatment of heart failure, high blood pressure (hypertension), or decrease complications of myocardial infarction (heart attack). These drugs are also useful in slowing down kidney disease progression in patients with chronic kidney disease or kidney disease in diabetic patients. The mechanism of action of angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors is to decrease the amount of angiotensin II produced. Angiotensin II has an effect on the body to increase pressure in the kidney, blood volume, and blood pressure.

Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors widen the blood vessels by lowering the amount of angiotensin II in the body. These also increase the amount of urine produced by kidneys. This results in lowering of pressure in the kidney, lowering blood volume, and blood pressure. There is a drop in aldosterone and noradrenalin levels due to inhibition of angiotensin II by angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors which helps in reducing blood pressure. Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors also increases bradykinin which widens the blood vessels, thereby decreasing blood pressure. These also cause a few side effects depending upon which type of angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors are taken. Side effects include swelling of face or airways (angioedema), reduced kidney function, dizziness, high potassium levels (hyperkalemia), dry cough, and low blood pressure (hypotension).

Increase in prevalence of high blood pressure is the major factor driving the angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market. According to the World Health Organization, over 1 in 5 adults suffer from high blood pressure globally. Complications of high blood pressure cause approximately 9.4 million deaths across the world each year. Rise in prevalence of heart failure also propels the angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 5.7 million adults in the U.S. suffer from heart failure each year, nearly half of these people die within five years of diagnosis.

The global angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market can be segmented based on disease type, dosage form, and distribution channel. In terms of disease type, the Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors market can be divided into heart failure, high blood pressure (hypertension), heart attack, and kidney disease. Based on dosage form, the global angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market can be categorized into oral tablets and oral solution. Based on distribution channel, the angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market can be classified into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market can be segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market share in 2016. Rise in prevalence of heart failure, heart attack, and high blood pressure drive the angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market in the region. Europe held the second largest market share in 2016. Increase in prevalence of kidney disease and high blood pressure in the region fuel the growth of the market in the region. The angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be driven by increase in government initiatives for the health care sector especially in countries such as India and China. The global angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be driven by initiatives taken by the governments in the health care sector. The angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market in Latin America is anticipated to experience strong growth during the forecast period owing to the government initiatives for heart diseases in the region.

Key players in the global angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., UCB, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and AstraZeneca.