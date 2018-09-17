Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Driver Impact, Strategy Framework, Revenue Growth Rate By 2022

17 Sep 2018: Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market is expected to witness a high growth on account of its increasing incidences of asthma and respiratory diseases. Medical oxygen concentrator is designed for the supply of enriched oxygen gas from a gas supply. These products were invented in the early 1970’s and have revolutionized medical treatments of chronic and acute patients. These devices use pressure swing absorption technology used to separate some gas species from a mixture of gasses. Health care applications of this concentrator are the major factor driving the overall market demand. These devices are useful in providing oxygen supply to critical patients suffering from respiratory disorders. As per the Centers for Disease control and Prevention, in 2013, around 22 million people suffered from asthma in the U.S. This device usage in the treatment of asthma patients is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Home medical therapy is another factor that drives the market demand is expected to propel the growth in near future. Recent trends have shown that there has been a significant growth household medical therapy. Rising incidences of respiratory and cardio vascular diseases coupled with the aging population drive the usage of oxygen concentrators at patients home. This has given rise to portable concentrators which allow patients to carry their movements. Increasing application in commercial aircrafts has been driving the market demand in recent years. In 2014, The Federal aviation administration, the U.S approved around 20 models and brands of portable oxygen concentrators which can be used during air travel emergency. Medical applications in the defense sector are anticipated to provide bright prospects for the overall industry growth.

Portable oxygen concentrator devices are used by the military during disasters and relief activities for the treatment of victims especially at high altitudes or places where the oxygen concentration is low. It is even used in military aircraft at high altitudes to supply the aircrew with oxygen. Portable oxygen concentrators provide huge opportunities for the overall market growth. These devices are compact in size and low in cost. These devices can be easily fitted inside a passenger vehicle using a vehicle DC adapter. The competition in the field of portable oxygen concentrators is expected to propel the innovation and reduction in product price.

Market segmentation is done on the basis of end use which includes its usage in hospitals, homecare, aircrafts and military. Application in hospitals accounts for maximum segment share especially in North America owing to improved medical facilities. North America has been the leading market in recent years in terms of demand and is expected to continue its dominance owing to developed health care sector and increasing government initiatives for sophisticated medical devices.

Further, regional demand is followed by Asia Pacific mainly on account of increasing incidences of asthma and respiratory diseases incidences. Emerging economies including India and Malaysia is expected to provide bright opportunities on account of increasing privatization in healthcare. Europe is expected to show a steady growth over the forecast period owing to government initiatives. Central and South America is anticipated to witness a substantial growth mainly due to medical tourism in countries including Mexico, Brazil, Cuba and Ecuador. Africa is expected to witness a slow growth owing to developing healthcare sector. Major players operating in the market are GE healthcare, Philips, and Siemens. Other market players include Smiths medical, Tejjin limited, Airsep Corporation, Invacare corporation. OSI systems, Inova labs, Vygon, Oxlife and O2concepts.

