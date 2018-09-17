Maritime Antennas Market Technology Analysis & Development Trend 2025

17th September 2018 – An antenna transforms radio-frequency signal via a conductor into electro magnetic waves in free space. Antennas are thus pivotal element for communication systems. In case of maritime antennas installed on ships and vessels, these are accountable for many applications including vessel tracking, inter-vessel communication, broad band connectivity and utilization of devices for applications such as video, audio and communication requirements. On the basis of frequency band, the global maritime antennas market is segmented into VHF, MF, UHF, SHF, and EHF.

Antennas for maritime are particularly designed to be used in hostile environment and remain unaffected to sea conditions. Antennas used for maritime must be possess capability to overcome the other kinds of mobile antennas and technically, the antennas range from a several inches to a few feet depending on the vessel size. The commercial maritime antenna is a successor to the traditional radio communications system in marine industry and normally, the antenna is particularly installed on very large and medium-larger vessels operating in oceans, passenger cruises, fishing boats, larger yacht and rescue boats. The systems are also available for navy vessels, offshore, rigs & platforms inclusive of off/onshore infrastructures.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of Maritime Antennas Market include emphasis towards crew prosperity and growing demand for broadband connectivity in ships and vessels emerging with growing requirement of mariners. Additionally, favorable funding in R&D to provide commercialized maritime antennas market to provide connectivity for wireless technology devices in vessels is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of trend such as connected vessels is also contributing to the market growth. Demand for data connectivity is continuously increasing as satellite operators have been launching multiple capacities for maritime antennas market.

GPS antenna dominates the global market owing to increase usage in marine industry. On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global maritime antennas market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa. North America and Latin America is estimated to dominate the global market. Europe is expected to follow the trend owing to heavy requirement of maritime antenna for communication and VSAT systems. APAC regions are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR owing to increase in use of several types of vessels and growth in merchant vessel shipments.

Market Segment:

Global Maritime Antennas market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Raymarine

Comrod Communication

Intellian Technologies

ORBIT Communication Systems

Comtech Telecommunications

Glomex S.R.L

KNS Inc

Cobham PLC

Immersat Plc

Satcom Broadcast Limited

Kymeta Corporation

KVH Industries Inc

Scan Antenna

AC Antenna

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

SSB Antennas

VHF Antennas

AIS Antennas

GPS Antennas

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Civilian

Military

