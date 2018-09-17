CLR Services Offers Housekeeping Services For Business Houses

Pune, India – Housekeeping is nowadays a booming business in this world. Starting a small housekeeping business can be a way for us to make extra income in your spare time. Setting up a small business can be a big challenge and most people don’t know where to start. Housekeeping business has a tremendous potential which will definitely increase your empire growth and bank account.

We register our business with our state business licensing office to be able to pay taxes and accept payments in our company. We started this business with a minimum budget and with some labours in our office. We have to take care of our manpower very efficiently. The hardest part of starting our own cleaning service is obtaining our first clients. One of the most important qualifications for a cleaning service is TRUST. A client has to know either they can trust you or not alone in their home.

At first, we hire experienced cleaners. They know how to clean different types of surfaces, how to use both chemical and conventional products. We make a storeroom for the materials and equipment. We have to assess where our market is. We decide what services we’ll offer and which services we won’t offer.

Households cleaning may have varying demands in regards to cleaning. It depends on the type of house & the service they want. Professionals who never home want light cleaning or weekly cleaning. Families with young children and seniors demand daily housekeeping.

The director of https://clrservices.com/, Mr. Gaurav Pathak says, “Corporate houses require housekeeping businesses to clean before or after normal work hours. They generally prefer housekeeping services to clean when all the regular staff has left for the day.”

Its cost may vary depending on the area of cleaning. Some companies charge by the hour, some charge by the room, some charge a flat rate per home and some charge by the square foot. We always give a flat rate charge per home. We think it is better to charge by the home, not by the hour. If a client knows they have to pay one set fee, they don’t care about how much time you will take.

Mr. Gaurav says, “We use the vacuum cleaner for dusting from sofa, bed, carpet and home We use scrubbing machine for floor cleaning. At CLR services we provide multipurpose soap oil, mops, acids & carpet shampoo. We have everything in place to make our small housekeeping business a successful one.”

Instead of spending the time we have decided to hire someone who wants to do housekeeping jobs for us. We provide a platform for them. We have a remarkable opportunity for cleaning services. When cleaning those first homes we go for a quality cleaning. We do not prefer time how much it takes to clean.

Mr. Gaurav further says, “At CLR services we highly recommend using natural cleaning products. We offer our clients a healthy cleaning experience and protect against harsh chemicals by using all natural products. most customers prefer that you bring your own cleaning supplies. Hence we created a uniquely different product for use in our client’s homes and for other cleaning services.”

We decided to offer some additional services to our cleaning company. We also provide carpet cleaning services for any houses or offices. Regular carpet cleaning using the extraction method can increase the life of carpets. Cleaning of the carpet removes spots and stains along with soil & hence increases its lasting. So, professional carpet cleaning services kill these bacteria through special shampooing formulas and remove deeply trapped pollutants.

Starting a housekeeping business can provide a good source of income for entrepreneurs who are looking for a quick return on their investments. A housekeeping business needs business management and a smart use of investments.

