Stay at Lake City Florida Hotels to Experience a Sense of Peace and Harmony

For Immediate Release:

Lake City, FL, August, 2018: Lake City, Florida is a favored destination among tourists and businessmen alike as it offers a wide variety of tourist attractions and business houses. There are many affordable yet comfortable Lake City Florida hotels for the tourist going to the city can enjoy their vacations to the fullest. Cypress Inn is the most famous Lake City I-75 hotel that features first class amenities in every room.

It is a comfortable, convenient but affordable place to stay in Lake City, Florida. The hotel has always been known for coming up with novel ways to provide comfortable stay to guests. They walk ahead an extra mile to serve you in the best possible way. Amenities designed to enhance your stay include a free breakfast, free Wi-Fi, an oceanfront heated pool, elegant bedding, refrigerators and lot more.

Turn to them when you want motels near Osceola National Forest or hotels near Southside Recreation Complex or hotels near Ichetucknee Springs State Park. Their friendly and supportive staff takes great care to make sure that your stay is a pleasant and enjoyable one. They are strongly dedicated to make your stay comfortable and convenient in Florida.

This hotel is designed to cater to the needs of the people travelling for business as well as pleasure. Cypress Inn has become the topmost choice of visitors seeking budget hotels near Suwannee river state park. They take great pride in being a quiet, safe and cozy choice of Lake City, Florida hotels where you can stay in peace and wake up to a great morning.

About the Hotel:

Cypress Inn is one of the finest Lake City Florida hotels offering almost all the facilities a business or leisure person is looking for. Comfort and service efficiency are two driven factor of this property. For more information, please visit http://www.dodbusopps.com/193167/23.htm

Contact Details:

Hotel Name: Cypress Inn Lake City FL

Website: http://www.cypressinnlakecity.com

Address: 2987 US-90, Lake City, FL 32055, USA

Phone: (386) 752-9369

