Redefine Your Space with Starry Homestead’s Creative and Intelligent Interior Design

[Singapore, 14/09/2018] – Singaporean interior-design firm Starry Homestead provides stunning interior design solutions to commercial and residential spaces. The firm provides creative and intelligent solutions that suit customers’ needs and taste, establishing themselves as a trusted interior design firm in the country.

Quality Residential and Commercial Interior Design

Starry Homestead is widely known for building functional and stunning living spaces. They offer efficient solutions from small condominiums to vast spaces in landed homes.

The firm is also recognised for their work in commercial interior design. Starry Homes build commercial designs that promote employee productivity and wellness.

Their range of services include:

• Interior and exterior renovation

• 3D drawings

• Design consultancy

• Office/ retail / food and beverage solutions

• Wallpaper / curtain / soft furnishing

• Space planning

• Furniture selection / decorative lighting

Interior Designs that Promote Comfort and Productivity

Starry Homestead’s services go beyond designing beautiful interiors. The firm combines design philosophies and principles to provide clients with space-efficient areas that promote productivity and comfort. Starry Homestead’s design team ensures that they solve clients’ workspace and living space problems such as limited floor areas, poor lighting and lack of storage.

With great knowledge of Singapore’s building codes, Starry Homestead ensures that their fit-outs and renovations are well-built and safe.

About Starry Homestead

Founded in Singapore, Starry Homestead is an award-winning interior designing firm. They are known for providing customised renovation services to spaces such as shops, residential premises and business offices. The firm values their customers by understanding their needs and providing quality design and renovation solutions.

If you need more information about Starry Homestead or have enquiries regarding their customised renovation services, visit their website at https://starryhomestead.com.