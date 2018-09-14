Ndfeb Permanent Magnets Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2025

14th September 2018 – Global Ndfeb Permanent Magnets Market is segmented into Types, Application and Geographic regions. Rare earth permanent magnet NdFeB (Neodymium-Iron-Boron) is a new kind of magnetic material which is having excellent magnetic characteristics (high energy product and high coercive force etc.) and relatively low cost. It is getting to replace the traditional magnets of hard ferrite, AlNiCo, and SmCo in many fields such as electro-acoustic devices, electric motors, sensors/transducers, instruments and meters, auto industry, petro-chemical industry and magnetic health-care products, etc.

Access Ndfeb Permanent Magnets Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ndfeb-permanent-magnets-neodymium-iron-boron-market

NdFeB magnets are very powerful. They have a higher Maximum Energy Product, (BH) max, than SmCo magnets. (BH) max of NdFeB can easily reach 30 MGOe and even goes up to 52 MGOe. NdFeB magnets can substitute SmCo magnets in most cases, predominantly where operating temperature is less than 80°C. The temperature stability of NdFeB is not as good as SmCo magnets. Magnetic performance of NdFeB magnets will deteriorate rapidly above 200°C. Compared to SmCo magnets, the corrosion and oxidation resistance of NdFeB is relatively low.

Consequently, a surface coating is frequently applied on NdFeB magnets. Zinc or nickel coating is common used as a protective layer. The other materials such as gold, brass, tin or polymer (epoxy) are also used for this purpose. NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market is segmented by types into Sintered NdFeB Magnet, Bonded NdFeB Magnet, Others. NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market is segmented By Application into Consumer electronics, Industrial Motor, Energy-saving appliances, and Vehicle.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hitachi Metals

MMC

Vacuumschmelze

Zhong Ke San Huan

TDK

Zhenfhai Magnetic

Ningbo Yunsheng

Tianhe Magnets

Shougang Magnetic Material

Jingci Magnet

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bonded Ndfeb

Sintered Ndfeb

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electric Motors

Instruments and Meters

Auto Industry

Other

Request a Sample Copy of Ndfeb Permanent Magnets Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ndfeb-permanent-magnets-neodymium-iron-boron-market/request-sample

Geographically, the global market spans North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India. Asia Pacific is the control region for the production and use of NdFeB magnets. South America’s market is predictable to experience high growth and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is growing at a fast pace due to increasing demand from end user industries, particularly in countries such as China and Japan. The market is increasing slowly in Europe and Eurasia, but it will continue to grow at a considerable pace in the North American region.

Visit Our Blog @ https://marketherald.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com