Freemium Users Rejoice – Enjoy All Supported VPN Protocols With A Free Subscription

We were already really proud to be the only VPN provider which actually offers a free plan without any catches but we didn’t want you think that we got complacent so we made our free VPN even more amazing, here’s how:

hide.me VPN has added support for all protocols including OpenVPN, IPsec (IKEv1 and IKEv2), SoftEther, SSTP, PPTP, L2TP/IPsec in its Freemium Plan. Now, ‘Freemium Users’ can switch between different protocols based on their needs. With this advancement hide.me VPN has become the biggest player in the freemium market. No other VPN provider is offering a lifetime free account with three different locations without any speed-restrictions and a wide range of protocols. So, if you are not our freemium subscriber, try it now!

New Protocols Added In Freemium Plan

Our freemium subscribers have already enjoyed a wide range of protocol including SSTP, PPTP, L2TP/IPsec and IPsec(IKEv1 & IKEv2) in our free plan. Now it’s time to add more security and speed in your free plan with the best available protocols. Here’re the details of our newly added protocols:

OpenVPN

OpenVPN is an open-source VPN protocol which makes it easier for users to scrutinize its code for vulnerability. OpenVPN is one of the safest and most common protocols which is available on almost every platform – Windows, Mac OSX, Android, iOS, Linux, Smart TVs, Routers and others.

SoftEther VPN

SoftEther VPN is one of the world’s most influential and easy-to-use multi-protocol VPN software. It runs on Windows, Linux, Mac, FreeBSD, and Solaris. SoftEther is an open source VPN protocol that can be used for any personal or commercial use free of cost. It is considered one of the best protocol to meet your requirements for security and speed at the same time.

Why Do You Need Different Protocols?

You have probably heard or experienced one of these situations:

WiFi insecure – Use a VPN

Travelling to China – Use a VPN

Facebook blocked – Use a VPN

ISP Throttling – Use a VPN

In all these situations a VPN is your savior. But under different conditions, different protocols are used. A VPN protocol determines exactly how your data routes between your device and to the destination server. Protocols have different specifications, offering benefits to users in a range of circumstances. For instance, some have better performance in your network, while other protocols might be throttled or not accessible.

So, now you have the knowledge that which protocol is best suited for your requirements. If you are an existing fermium plan user, reinstall the app to use all range of VPN protocols. If you haven’t subscribed to our FREE Plan, do it now.

Please visit https://hide.me/en/software/windows to find more about hide.me VPN.