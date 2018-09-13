Pave Way to Green Living with U.S. Lawns’ Permeable Pavers Installation in Beaumont

Help reduce the risk of flooding while keeping the community beautiful. U.S. Lawns’ commercial landscaping services in Beaumont, TX include permeable paver installation that forms beautiful pavements while helping renew the environment.

[ORLANDO, 09/13/2018] – Category 4 Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in the Gulf of Mexico when it made landfall in Texas on August 25, 2017. Harvey unloaded 27 trillion gallons of rainwater over Texas, making it the wettest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded.

Until now, the state of Texas is still trying to recover from the devastation and coming up with ways to prevent flooding. One of the most convenient ways to do this is by installing permeable pavers. These interlocking concrete materials allow rainwater to pass through them into the ground below, reducing water runoff. As the leading lawn and landscape company in Beaumont, U.S. Lawns offers installation of permeable pavers that will beautify streets and sidewalks, as well as reduce the risk of flooding.

Permeable Pavers’ Practical Beauty

Permeable pavement helps drain floodwater through its high porosity. The runoff from a rainstorm goes into the pavers, holds the water in, and distributes it back into the ground. With the help of U.S. Lawns, businesses and residential areas can easily install permeable pavers in roads, driveways, sidewalks, parking lots, and bridges.

U.S. Lawns clients can also choose pavers made with solar reflective index materials, which reduce thermal pollution. These are made of concrete and recycled materials that can withstand high pressure and resist harsh elements. Materials with solar reflectance also help with illumination, so spaces paved with these require less lighting after dark, reducing the need for energy and saving money.

With different cuts, colors, texture options, and U.S. Lawns’ expertise, installing pavers is not only environment-friendly but also provides aesthetic beauty to space.

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns is the country’s #1 provider of commercial landscaping services. Based in Florida and with over 250 branches all over the country, U.S. Lawns offers full-service commercial landscape maintenance and installation to different industries like hospitality, healthcare, municipal, and more.

Contact https://uslawns.com today at 1-800-682-6911 for more information about its services.