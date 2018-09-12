The Law Firm of Salah Al-Hejailan Can Help Any Company With Legal Issues In Saudi Arabia

The Law Firm of Salah Al-Hejailan (LFSH) can help any foreign company that has legal issues in Saudi Arabia. It is the oldest and one of the largest law firms in the KSA and has over 35 lawyers and 60 plus staff working for it in three offices in the country. The Head Office is in Riyadh, and there are branch offices in Jeddah and Al-Khobar. While some of the lawyers are, of course, Saudi, they also have a New Zealander, an Australian, a German, and an Egyptian, while the joint manager of the Riyadh office is American Robert Thomas who has 25 years’ experience in Saudi Arabia.

LFSH works jointly with the Freshfields team in its Riyadh office. Fares Al-Hejailan, who is admitted to practice in the UK and in Saudi Arabia, currently co-heads the Saudi corporate practice at Freshfields in Saudi Arabia and has considerable Saudi capital markets experience.

The Saudi law firm does a considerable amount of work in the banking and finance sector advising both borrowers and lenders on all types of facilities including corporate loans, banking facilities, inter-company loans, deferred payment transactions, and both Islamic and conventional facilities.

The firm also advises on corporate and commercial joint ventures, the objectives of which can vary considerably from one client to another, as can the time frames involved. The objective may be a one-off transaction or could be a long-term joint venture to enter new markets or increase representation in present ones, to get access to new technology or intellectual property, or increase capital and resources. The firm can assist in the negotiations and the drafting of any documents that may be required, along with assisting with any financial assistance that could be needed.

There are of course legal obligations surrounding cash or resource commitments, appraisal of assets, equity/debt ratio, capital contributions, and dividend distribution policy, all of which may need to be overseen. The firm also advises on operational and senior management and determines who should be given what authority and rights.

A Saudi lawyer working within LFSH can also advise on finance and foreign exchange controls, expatriation of foreign currency, and national laws, and at a local level advise on local government or regulator approvals.

Joint ventures have long been a core part of the work of LFSH and it has worked across all the main sectors in the KSA advising both regional and international clients on their joint ventures in the country in many different industries. Consequently LFSH is very aware of all the local or international issues that may arise and how best to deal with them.

LFSH also advises on employment law. It will ensure that labour contracts are legally sound and reflect the interests of a business. Any number of issues can arise from employment such as the termination of a contract, thefts of confidential information, enforcement of restrictive covenants, and whistle-blowing claims. The firm’s objective is always to keep the client out of court, but if a case does finish up there to provide the necessary representation to secure the desired result.

LFSH has the contacts to be able to raise whatever type of finance a client requires. Advice covers equity and debt capital markets transactions, banking, derivatives, project and asset finance, and more. The firm’s lawyers understand a wide range of products and have acquired specialist knowledge through working on some complex transactions, so that clients can be assured of the right result for their particular circumstances. The firm also works hand in glove with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, so can advise on international transactions without problem.

The relationship with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer also enables the firm to advise on dispute resolution both within Saudi Arabia and internationally. Many years of practice in the Saudi courts and before quasi-judicial committees stand it in good stead to represent clients in both Saudi and international commercial arbitrations as well as in mediated settlements and enforcement proceedings. Indeed, LFSH was the first law firm in Saudi Arabia to successfully enforce a foreign judgment.

The dispute resolution team is headed by founder and principal Sheikh Salah Al-Hejailan CBE, and has two partners supported by ten lawyers.