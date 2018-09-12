SBGA Named to Inc. 5000 List for 2018

SBGA inclusion marks the 2nd Appearance to Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) is pleased to announce it has been named to Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for 2018, marking its second appearance on the exclusive list. Not only is SBGA honored to be among 5,000 businesses of entrepreneurial success, but it ranks #1381, placing it in the top 30 percent.

“It is a great privilege to be ranked amongst the best of America’s private sector,” said Nathan Jurczyk, Vice President of SBGA. “It speaks to the powerful role that privately held businesses play in our economy, and it’s an incredible achievement that is a direct result of the commitment and dedication of our team members.”

Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful independent small business companies in the United States, many of which first make their mark toward becoming a household name by appearing among the honorees. Companies like Microsoft, Pandora, and Zappos are among those that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

There are currently more than 28-million businesses in operation in the United States, making the Inc. 5000 list a hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Within business peer groups, SBGA ranked in the top 140 for “Business Products and Services Companies,” and in the top 115 for “Financial Service Companies.”

2018 honorees on the Inc. 5000 list earned their spot by collectively achieving a staggering average

538.2 percent growth over three years and accounting for 664,095 jobs, while generating aggregate revenue of $206.1 billion in 2017 alone.

SBGA prides itself on providing quality products, services, and educational resources that allow businesses to successfully address their most essential business needs in areas like total back office management solutions, search engine optimization, customer rewards programs, electronic payments, discounted shipping, online reporting, payroll services, capital funding, marketing insights, and accounting services.

By leveraging the buying power of tens of thousands of members, SBGA helps businesses grow their customer base, increase profitability, and reduce costs – freeing them to focus on overall business growth.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” said James Ledbetter, Editor in Chief of Inc.

Company profiles and an interactive database of the complete Inc. 5000 results can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About the Small Business Growth Alliance

Building off nearly two decades of experience, the Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) is a leading provider of back office solutions to businesses throughout the United States.

SBGA Alliance Partners have been recognized by Inc. Magazine, have received the coveted President’s Award and are accredited members of the Better Business Bureau. SBGA provides members with essential products, services and educational resources that allow business owners to successfully address essential business needs from internet marketing, search engine optimization and electronic payments to payroll and accounting services, SBGA offers the very best in total back office management solutions.

