Cockpit Electronics Market: Industry Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast to 2023

In this report, ReportsandMarkets covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cockpit Electronics Market for 2018-2023.

Luxury passenger cars are estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive cockpit electronics market, by end market. Luxury passenger cars are feature rich in terms of electronic systems. Several OEMs are including high-end infotainment and windshield head-up display in their luxury passenger cars. The cockpit electronics market for battery electric vehicles (BEV) is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the fuel type segment.

This growth is due to the increased production of electric vehicles. The largest market in the segment is the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and it is expected to remain an attractive market in the near future due to its production and sales.

Asia-Oceania is estimated to dominate the cockpit electronics market for automotive, by volume as well as value. The region comprises countries such as China and India, which are major automotive hubs in terms of vehicle production as well as sales. The demand for cockpit electronics is directly linked to the vehicle production and consumer demand in this region. Hence, with the shift of automobile manufacturing plants to developing countries, the companies engaged in manufacturing cockpit electronics and their components have started focusing on these markets.

Over the next five years, ReportsandMarkets projects that Cockpit Electronics will register a 8.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 74000 million by 2023, from US$ 45700 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cockpit Electronics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, ReportsandMarkets considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Head-up Display

Information Display

Infotainment & Navigation

Instrument Cluster

Telematics

Others

Segmentation by application:

Economic Passenger Car

Luxury Passenger Car

Mid-Priced Passenger Car

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Harman International

Panasonic Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Yazaki Corporation

Nippon-Seiki Co. Ltd.

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Tomtom International BV

Alpine Electronics

Garmin Ltd.

Pioneer Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cockpit Electronics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of Cockpit Electronics market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cockpit Electronics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cockpit Electronics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Cockpit Electronics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



