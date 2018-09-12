Baby Nutrition Market: Industry Size, Growth, Trends and 2025 Forecast Report

Baby Nutrition Insights: Issue 36

Summary

"Baby Nutrition Insights: Issue 36", is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed information on the key markets in the Baby Food industry.

This quarterly issue provides a review of news and analysis for the infant nutrition industry, covering the April- June 2018 period. Market News includes: in Brazil, Nestlé is struggling due to adverse market conditions; Casa Luker is a new competitor in the Colombian meals category; baby milks manufacturers report positive growth in China; the Japanese authorities have established standards for liquid infant formulae as a precursor to permitting them to be marketed in the country; in South Korea The a2 Milk Company is to begin distributing its A2 Platinum infant formula via Yuhan Corporation; in France, organic products are buoyant in a stagnant overall market; in Italy, Danone’s Mellin subsidiary has launched a raft of new products; Portuguese parents are buying baby food more frequently; in Russia the market has begun to pick up; Nestlé has introduced an organic infant milk in the UK; Hochdorf is targeting a number of markets in the Middle East and Africa with products from its Pharmalys subsidiary.

In Company News, this issue provides part year financial results for multinational and local players, reports on production expansion in the infant formula sector, and provides an insight into new joint ventures and partnerships, as well as merger and acquisition activity.

What else does this report offer?

– Market profile based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the Baby Food industry globally.

– Detailed company profiles, highlighting key focus product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

Scope

– Danone’s turnover in the first quarter of 2018 rose by 10.8% to €6.09 billion (US$7.43 billion). Like-for-like sales (excluding exchange rate variations and changes of scope such as the WhiteWave acquisition) were up by just 4.9%.

– In the baby & toddler baby food division, Hero company reports a strong performance for Organix in the UK and Beech-Nut in the US, and for both Semper and Organix in Nordic countries. Growth in the baby & toddler milks business was largely attributable to a recovery of its sales in China.

– Spanish organic baby meals supplier Smileat has recently entered the Hong Kong market; its meals in jars are sold via the City Super chain.

– Australian Consolidated Milk has made a deal with Bellamy’s. Under the agreement, Bellamy’s will source organic milk from Australian Consolidated Milk, which has been developing its own organic milk pool since 2016.

