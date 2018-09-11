Connolly Suthers Offers Legal Counsel and Representation Against Land Resumption Claims

To help landholders exercise their right to object land acquisition, Connolly Suthers in Townsville, Queensland, offers professional legal counsel and representation.

[TOWNSVILLE, 11/09/2018] – Connolly Suthers, an established law firm in Townsville, Queensland, offers legal representation and professional advice for landowners facing resumption claims. Based on previous experience, the law firm has been successful in assisting landowners with achieving lawful compensation.

‘Constructing Authorities’ Under the Acquisition Land Act

According to the Queensland government, the Acquisition of Land Act 1967 allows certain authorities to obtain land for public use. Different government agencies and entities have their own specific purpose for land acquisition. For example, the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy may use the acquired land for schools and hospitals while the Department of Transport and Main Roads can acquire land for metro railways and other land transport networks.

The Queensland government adds that landholders have the right to object the acquisition of their land from constructing authorities. The objection must be written with supporting details and indicate whether the landholder wishes to appear in court. Landholders may also choose to be represented by hiring a solicitor.

Working with Land Resumption Claims and Cases

Connolly Suthers is experienced in preparing objections, lodging compensation claims, providing assistance and legal counsel and representing their clients in court.

In one of the firm’s previous cases, Connolly Suthers represented a national developer who claimed for compensation under the Acquisition of Land Act 1967. The claim was emanated from the compulsory acquisition of a portion of a residential development in Townsville.

About Connolly Suthers

Connolly Suthers is a trusted law firm working with commercial law, family law, conveyancing and other legal matters. As a way of giving back to the community, Connolly Suthers exclusively hires lawyers from the graduates of Townsville’s James Cook University. Additionally, the firm has a no-win, no-fee service that charges legal fees only when the case is won.

Visit https://www.connollysuthers.com.au to learn more about the firm and their services.