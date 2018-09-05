Portable Battery Market 2018- Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis

A portable battery is a device that is hand carried and compact; its designs can be changed as per the customer requirements. Portable battery market is growing with the growth of technological products. Battery-operated electronic devices such as mobile phones, wireless devices and others are required to be recharged from time to time, which has become a crucial factor influencing the growth of portable battery market. Portable batteries are majorly used in household applications such as calculators, flashlights, clocks, and watches among others. Additionally, rise in the demand for smartphones and tablets is driving the use of portable batteries and has made them unique under the consumer electronics segment.

Portable Batteries Market are available in a wide range of shapes, chemistries, sizes, and applications. Lithium-ion technology in batteries provides more computing power, makes them thinner and smaller in size. The evolution of battery technologies directly connected with the miniaturization of consumer electronics such as tablets, laptops, and mobile phones. The Li-ion batteries have superior energy density than traditional battery technologies such as nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) and nickel metal hydride. The portable chargers are designed in a way that they can be easily dismantled. The content of mercury, cadmium, and lead is also under the limit as set by government authorities because of the detrimental effects of heavy metals on the environment.

Some new technologies have developed which enable next-generation portable battery operated IoT devices. There are more medical and consumer products such as hearing aids, fitness bands, diagnostic monitoring patches which require portable batteries and are relatively popular. The plastic and metal used in making portable batteries must fulfill the requirement associated with the chlorinated plastic, flame resistance along with the type of metals.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/941

The major growth drivers of portable battery market include growing use of mobile phones and the increasing demand for wireless devices among others. Canon starts distributing Rayo Mini projectors in India. Canon’s Rayo i5 and Rayo R4 are compact, lightweight, and portable. Rayo i5 has 1900 mAh battery which can run up to 120 minutes, whereas R4 has 1700 mAh battery which can run up to 150 minutes. Similarly, Honda Motor Company, Ltd. entered into a partnership with Panasonic to develop a detachable and portable lithium-ion battery which can be used in cars, motorcycles, robots, and others.

Portable battery Global Market – Key players:

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), LG Chem Inc. (South Korea), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Duracell International Inc. (US), China Bak Battery, Inc. (China), Panasonic Corporation. (Japan), Mophie Inc. (U.S.), Energizer Holding Inc. (U.S.), Simplo Technology Co. Ltd (Taiwan) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Portable battery Market.

Portable Battery Global Market – Segmentation

Portable battery market has been segmented on the basis of technology, capacity type and by applications. By technology, market includes- Lithium-Ion Battery, Lithium-Polymer Battery, Nickel-Cadmium Battery and Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery. On the basis of capacity type, market has been segmented as- 1000-2500 MAH, 2600-5000 MAH, 5100-10400 MAH and above 10400 MAH. On the basis of applications, market has been segmented as- smartphones, tablets, media devices and portable wearable accessories.

Regional analysis

The global market for Portable Battery is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 – 2023. The geographical analysis of portable battery market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the global portable battery market with the largest market share due to large consumption of mobile phones and other portable accessories. The emerging economies in the region such as India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China are making more efforts to expand and modernize the wireless device services. Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines are further presumed to contribute to the regional market expansion over the forecast period. Countries like Japan, Malaysia, and Australia are growing to develop new battery designs and are expected to play a major role in the market expansion in Asia-Pacific.

North America is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high capacity range devices in this region, which in turn may enhance the global portable battery pack market growth.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/portable-battery-market-941

Portable battery Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of portable battery appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on latest technology and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of portable battery targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products. The rising government funding is also expected to motivate key companies to invent new portable battery modules that match the changing trends and needs across the globe. These players possess a strong sales and distribution network which have helped them to gain leadership position in the market. An ever-increasing emphasis has been observed among portable battery industry marketers on inbound lead generation over branding-oriented efforts.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com