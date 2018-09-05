Noida’s first hospital dedicated to women and children,

Now open in Sector 51

Delivering a happy & healthy baby every 30 minutes and over 1000 babies a month across the country, India’s largest chain of maternity hospitals expands its footprint in North India!

Noida, 5th September, 2018: Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, India’s leading chain of maternity, woman and child care hospitals mark another milestone with the launch of its facility in Sector 51, Noida. The hospital will offer comprehensive and personalised care for women and children.

After setting up hospitals in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Mumbai, in 2015, Cloudnine extended its superlative care to the North by setting up its first hospital in Sector 47, Gurugram. Expanding further, a centre was established in Chandigarh followed by a clinic in Gurgaon last year. Noida is group’s 4th establishment in the region.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. R. Kishore Kumar, Chairman, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals said, “With our new centre in Noida, our endeavour is to cater to the growing population of the city the international standards of woman and child care. We are currently the only chain of hospitals to have achieved infant and maternal success rates comparable to developed countries in the West. Recently, we have been accepted as India’s first member of the prestigious Vermont Oxford Network (VON), a coveted consortium of healthcare professionals representing neonatal intensive care around the world. Cloudnine will now help to augment VON’s exhaustive database, in turn enabling data analysis and independent benchmarking to promote quality improvement of member centres. The VON membership will also help Cloudnine compare its NICU outcomes with many of the world’s best NICUs. Cloudnine will serve as an icon of the changing face of neonatal healthcare in India.”

Mr. Rohit M. A., Co-founder & Managing Director further adds, “Cloudnine was the genesis of revolutionary birthing in India, far removed from the contaminated and disease-ridden environments of traditional hospitals in the country. Armed with the credo “pregnancy is wellness, not an illness”, it strove to reimagine birthing, by creating a bouquet of much-needed affordable maternity and neonatal services for the Indian landscape. We are committed to expand our network by launching 3 to 4 facilities each year.”

“Our new centre, region’s first facility dedicated to women & children, will offer a versatile suite of woman & child care services. Our exclusive array of award-winning baby-ready programmes features childbirth practices, scientific insights and fitness and nutrition tips to empower new-age parents to feel confident and self-sufficient and to promote natural births as far as possible. Founded on a premise of promoting pregnancy through wellness, Cloudnine’s initiatives have formed a wonderful framework for expectant parents. Our Bundle of Joy Delivery Package offers a complete healthy & happy birthing experience with everything from a luxury room stay to procedure charges and baby vaccinations.” said Dr. Pawan Kumar, Regional Director.