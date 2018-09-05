Land Mobile Radio Market Shoots | Up to USD 25.65 Billion by 2023 at 16% of CAGR | Asserts MRFR

Market Scenario

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) is a communication device, popularly known as two-way radios or walkie-talkies which are generally used by security personnel and used in taxis and police vans. The LMR system is a terrestrially-based specialized push to talk wireless communication system largely used for critical communications by public safety organizations such as police and firefighters. LMR systems are also commonly used in the commercial sector, finding their applications in utilities, industrial, transportation, security, logistics and defense & military.

With the advent of technology, the conventional land mobile radio (Analog LMR system) has been transformed into digital Land Mobile Radio Market system which is more compatible with voice and data. Unlike analog LMR system which works on dedicated frequencies and channels allotted to individual groups of users, digital LMR systems have evolved as more advanced trunked systems. With the help of computer-controlled access, the trunked systems facilitate channels to be shared among a large group of users.

Increasing demand for public security and the emergence of push-to-talk over cellular systems are expected to be major driving factors for the growth of land mobile radio market over the forecast period. On the other hand, replacement and upgrade cycles for LMR System are considered to be a challenging factor for the growth of the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Land Mobile Radio Market include Harris Corporation (U.S.), AIRBUS DS Communications (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Simoco Wireless Solutions (U.K.), JVC Kenwood Corporation (U.S.), Thales SA (France), RELM Wireless Corporation (U.S.), Hytera (China), and Tait Radio Communications Limited (New Zealand).

The Global Land Mobile Radio market is expected to reach approximately USD 25.65 billion by 2023 growing with an approximate 16% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023

Segmentation:

The Land Mobile Radio market is differentiated by type, technology, frequency, and end-users.

By type, the land mobile radio market is sub-segmented as in-vehicle and hand portable LMR. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into analog technology and digital technology. Additionally, digital technology is governed by different standards namely P25, Tetra, DMR, and others (dPMR, NXDN)

Depending on the frequencies, the market is sub-segmented into Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF), and others. VHF is further categorized into low band, which ranges the between 30MHz and 50 MHz, and high band frequencies which ranges between 152MHz and 174 MHz. Moreover, the UHF ranges between 450 MHz and 512 MHz. Other frequencies consist of 700 MHz, 800 MHz, and 900 MHz. Lastly, on the basis of end-users, the market is categorized as defense & military, real estate & construction, transportation, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Land Mobile Radio Market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the land mobile radio market. The United States and Canada are the leading countries in the market. The growth in this region is attributed to the presence of telecom giants such as AT&T which are working on Push-to-Talk communication which offers LTE network-optimized solution for IP integration with Land Mobile Radio. European countries such as the U.K, Germany, and France are expected to have a significant contribution to the market owing to a rapid increase in demand OF LMR in the telecom sector. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to have a substantial growth in LMR market over the forecast period. The market growth is due to surge in demand for the purpose of security and surveillance.

