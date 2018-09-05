Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Improving Company Goals through Performance Appraisal Reviews” attendees will Understand conduct motivational and directional performance appraisal reviews, it will help to motivate employees to achieve goals and increase their value to the organization. The event will be held LIVE on Monday, Sep 10, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

One of the most critical areas of employee relationships–and one of the biggest challenges management faces today–is conducting effective performance appraisals and determining appropriate merit increases. Learn to give performance appraisals that help motivate employees to achieve goals and increase their value to the organization. Since both managers and employees often view performance appraisals with anxiety, attention is given to preparing for and conducting performance discussions that are objective, complete and defensible.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Chris DeVany is the founder

and president of Pinnacle Performance Improvement Worldwide, a firm which focuses on management and organization development. Pinnacle’s clients include such organizations as Microsoft, Visa International, the Society for Human Resource

Management (SHRM), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Sprint,

American Counseling Association, Aviva Insurance, U.S. Patent and Trademark

Office, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Hospital Corporation of America, Schlumberger, Morgan Stanley, Boston Scientific, US Healthcare and over 500 other organizations in 22 countries.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• How to conduct motivational and directional performance appraisal reviews

• Planning the review

• Managing the review process

• Subtle ways to keep sensitive employees from having their feelings hurt

• How to suggest an improvement to an employee’s performance in a way that boosts an employee’s spirits

• Why employees sometimes fear reviews

• Ways to increase standards of performance

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-

Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

