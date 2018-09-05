2018 Global Latin American Micro irrigation market forecast to 2024

Latin American Micro Irrigation market can be segmented on the basis of type, crop type, end users and countries. The market for micro irrigation in Latin America is studied for Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and rest of the countries in Latin America. The types of micro irrigation covered in the report are drip irrigation, micro sprinkler irrigation. By crop type, the market is studied for orchard crops & vineyards, field crops, plantation crops and other crops. The major end users of micro irrigation system are industrial users, farmers and others.

Key driving factors of this market:

The market growth is attributed to changing traditional farming practices to the modern farming practices which include irrigation systems such as micro irrigation. The trend of using drip irrigation is very high in Brazil and Argentina. Also, the demand for micro irrigation is rising from Peru for certain crop types. This demand is majorly from the industrial users of micro irrigation who can readily invest in such systems.

This growing irrigation based agriculture is also responsible for the growth of micro irrigation market. In Latin America, Brazil leads the micro irrigation market with the largest market share in 2016. The micro irrigation market is developing mainly due to the initiatives taken by the private schemes developed with the support of government under programs such as the PROVARZEAS.

By Countries:

Argentina is the second largest micro irrigation market of Latin America. Agriculture in Argentina is one of the important sectors contributing to the economy. Important agricultural produce in Argentina is cereals, oilseeds, fruits, sugar cane and cotton. The climatic conditions vary from region to region giving rise to need for irrigation to match up the increasing food demand. Irrigation in Argentina is widespread all over the country. Thus, increasing knowledge about the advantages of micro irrigation and changing attitude of farmers who have started demanding micro irrigation techniques for small as well as large scale plantation of crops is driving the market for micro irrigation in Argentina.

The leading players in this industry:

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), Driptech Incorporated (India), Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S.), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), Rivulis Irrigation (Israel), T-L Irrigation Company (U.S.),Valmont Industries (U.S.) among others.