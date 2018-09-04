Where Can You Find Belgian Chocolate Chip Cookies?

We American love our chocolate chip cookies. But, the cookies that we find today are not genuine and are mixed with ingredients that not only alter the taste but are also unhealthy for our body.

Bart’s Bakery bakes “The World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookies” and we call our cookies as world’s best because our cookies are virtually, home-baked. This means that our Belgian chocolate chip cookies are made with natural ingredients and baked with fresh butter, hand-cracked eggs, Madagascar vanilla, and imported Belgian chocolate.

We also use our proprietary preserving technology which allows us to preserve our cookies and make the taste as they were freshly baked. This proprietary technology is called the Space-Age technology which was first developed for the U.S. space program. The Space-Age technology allows our chocolate chip cookies to retain their freshness without the use of synthesized oils, preservatives or chemicals. We also hermitically seal our cookies in foil bags and ship them within 48 hours of baking them. We do not warehouse our cookies. We only begin baking after receiving your orders.

Our cookies are small, about a bite-size, natural, and delicious. We refrain from tricking people with extra-large cookie sizes. Our chocolate chip cookies are gluten-free. This was possible when we developed and blend our own gluten-free dough in-house. Our customers only deserve the best and get their money worth.

At Bart’s Bakery’s website, you can find many other varieties of cookies that we bake. We develop our own proprietary recipes, source superior ingredients and bake every single cookie in-house.

The idea of starting our own cookie firm started in the year 2012. It had already been 6 years since we were producing our cookies. In 2006, we sold our house to buy 100’s of ovens, designed a box and began baking our chocolate chip cookies.

If you are looking for the best Belgian chocolate chip cookies in Los Angeles, visit our website at https://bartsbakery.com/. We offer a wide variety of tastier and crunchier chocolate chip cookies making you want to come back for more.