Smart Hospitals Market to Develop Rapidly by 2026

The smart hospital is an upcoming technological revolution in the health care industry that needs to cope up with vast amount of available data. A smart hospital depends on improved and automated processes that are built upon an ICT environment of interconnected assets (the Internet of Things (IoT)) that aims to improve the existing patient care procedures.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-hospitals-market.html

Key factors driving the global smart hospitals market include cloud computing services, machine learning, radio-frequency identification (RFID), artificial intelligence (AI), and others. The RFID helps provide real-time information which helps in decision making and leads to the creation of a secure and reliable smart hospital management information system. Additionally, real-time patient management systems support automation and help streamline the identification processes of patients.

The global smart hospitals market can be classified based on component, connectivity, technology, and region. In terms of component, the global market can be further segmented into hardware, software, service, and others. Based on technology, the global smart hospitals market can be divided into RFID, AI, zigbee technologies, cloud computing, wearable technologies, IoT, and others. In terms of connectivity, the global market can be categorized into wired, wireless, and others. Based on application, the global smart hospitals market can be divided into medical connected imaging, medical assistance, outpatient vigilance, remote medicine management, electronic health record & clinical workflow, and others. In terms of geography, the global smart hospitals market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for a dominant share of the smart hospitals market in 2017. The software fetches, creates, and operates upon the data obtained from the hardware. It also processes the data in the AI system to generate an intelligent response. Technologies such as machine learning, predictive analysis, natural language processing, and deep learning are utilized in the development of software. Thus, software supports the medical system in in-patient care and hospital management, lifestyle management and monitoring, medical imaging and diagnostics, virtual assistance, precision medicine, drug discovery, patient data and risk analysis, research, and identification of relevant insights.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48588

In terms of application, the outpatient vigilance segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. Each of the operating rooms and ICU devices such as blood pressure cuffs, ventilators, and intravenous pumps can be integrated for the detection of automatic errors with the help of IoT. Thus, these devices are able to provide better care to patients in hospitals.

Based on region, North America accounts for the highest share of market in terms of revenue followed by Europe. North America dominates the global smart hospitals market. Smart hospital rooms are integrated with sensors that measure heart rate, temperature, light, humidity, and others. Moreover, the smart hospitals market in Europe is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. North America accounted for a large share of the smart hospitals market due to well established health care infrastructure and rise in adoption rate of these hospitals.

The smart hospitals market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Rise in the number of hospitals and surgical centers, modernization of health care infrastructure, increase in the number of start-up companies, and surge in mergers & acquisitions in the health care sector are some factors driving the smart hospitals market in the region.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=48588

Some of the major players operating in the global smart hospitals market include Siemens AG, Qualcomm Life Inc.,Athenahealth Inc.,SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Stanley Healthcare, Oracle Corporation, SAMSUNG Group, Philips N.V, and GE Healthcare.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/