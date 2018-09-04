Report Explores the Geographic Information System Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Geographic Information System Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Geographic Information System Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Geographic Information System.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Geographic Information System Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Geographic Information System Market are Conceptus Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co.Kg, Smith & Nephew PLC and Medtronic PLC. According to report the global geographic information system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The geographic information system market is driven by infrastructural developments such as water and land management, services and urban planning. Several decisions are taken using GIS, right from tracking a store location to predicting climate change and analyzing a crime pattern. Additionally, geographic information system is driven by the smart cities coupled with increasing location based services. However, lack of awareness regarding geographic information system for land managing solution is the factor restraining the growth of the market. The rising application of geographic information system in the field of construction is anticipated to boost the market demand over the forecast period. Similarly, the demands for location-based services, such as real-time status and control of a valve, have been on a rising opportunity around the globe.

Segments Covered

The report on global geographic information system market covers segments such as devices, components, usage and application. The devices segments include mobile and desktop. On the basis of components the global geographic information system market is categorized into hardware, software and services. Furthermore, on the basis of usage the geographic information system market is segmented as mapping, navigation and surveying. On the basis of application the geographic information system market is segmented as construction, mining and geology, aerospace and defense, transport and logistics, oil & gas, agriculture, utilities and government.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global geographic information system market such as, Bentley Systems, Inc, Hexagon AB, SuperMap Software Co., Ltd, Autodesk Inc., The Economic and Social Research Institute, Trimble, Inc, AutoNavi Software Co., Ltd, Topcon Positioning Systems, CARTO, and Pitney Bowes Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global geographic information system market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of geographic information system market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the geographic information system market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the geographic information system market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

