PR Guru’s MD Manoj Kumar Sharma receives ‘Pride of India 2018’ Award

NEW DELHI : National Human Welfare Council organized ‘Pride of India Awards 2018’ at Gurugram’s GIA House to acknowledge the sacrifice of the martyrs and appreciate humanitarian works of social activists in the country.

11 eminent personalities were bestowed with the ‘Pride of India’ Award for their contribution towards the society. Media Agency PR Guru’s MD Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma was also amongst the recipients at the ceremony. A charitable event titled ‘Voices That Care’ was also held to raise the fund for poor and underprivileged kids.

The award ceremony was graced by Lt. General (retired) JBS Yadav, Air Marshal (retired) AK Singh, Vice Admiral (retired) Parasram Mehta, Chairman of Haryana Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited Shri GL Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Starex University Dr. Ashok Divakar as the guests of honor. Several prominent names from Gurugram were also present during the event.

After receiving the honor, PR Guru’s MD Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “This will inspire me to contribute more actively to serve my motherland and take up more and more humanitarian work. The National Human Welfare Council has given a platform to social workers, from here they can take effective steps towards the well-being of different sections of the society. Public Relation isn’t just for an industrialist or a politician. In fact, PR Guru has done a lot of social PR from time to time. We have helped raise the voice of the pensioners, Victims of Emergency, women who have been cheated upon by their NRI husbands, rape survivors. etc. PR Guru will continue its humanitarian work with more intensity and vigor.”

Several prominent doctors, educationists, and social workers were also honored during the event.

The President of National Human Welfare Council, Gunjan Mehta, on this occasion said,”Our organization continuously hosts such events. The prime objective behind hosting Pride of India 2018 Awards is to applaud the work of the heroes in the country and stir a sense of respect in the minds of people towards them. Our aim is to provide a platform to the social activists so that the common people of the country get inspired and work towards nation building.