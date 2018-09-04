‘Pearls of Vedic Wisdom to Succeed’ presents the essence of Indian Vedic literature in a nutshell

India, 4th September, 2018: Author Trio Dr. Yogi Devaraj, Arun Kumar and Venugopala CV have come up with an essential book ‘Pearls of Vedic Wisdom to Succeed’ which explains the important Vedic concepts in a simple manner. This insightful book has been published by Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company.

India is a culturally rich country, its ancient literature, science, sculptures, heritage, and practices have always fascinated everyone across the world. Indian Vedic literature is one of the oldest scriptures in the world. The Vedic literature of India has survived from the ancient world till today because of its relevance and rich content. It mainly consists four Vedas (Rig, Yajur, Sama, and Atharva) their various Brahmanas, Aranyakas, and Upanishads which were remembered and passed on verbally from one generation to the other and later it was written down in the Sanskrit language.

The Vedic literature is extremely relevant even today and through this book, the authors have conveyed the same. They have decoded the concepts of Vedic literature and have presented the same with examples which are applicable to the present times. This book is not about any faith, belief or religion; it solely attempts to capture the teachings of Indian Vedic literature, which is relevant for any human being.

The abundant and timeless wisdom found in Vedic literature can be used in our day-to-day lives to make our lives peaceful, cheerful and meaningful. The goal of Vedanta is to motivate people to find their inner strength, peace, confident and abundant joy. The great Vedic masters understood that the very purpose of human life is to live happily, healthily and harmoniously. It also teaches us how one can avoid pain, suffering, and worries by controlling their anger and dropping their ego.

The book has been written by three different authors – Dr. Yogi Devaraj, Arun Kumar, and Venugopala CV. Dr. Yogi Devaraj is a renowned Yoga expert and an International speaker. Doctorate in Yoga, Dr. Devaraj is an expert in Yoga Therapy and counseling and has helped thousands of people recover from stress-related disorders. He has trained a number of Yoga teachers and Yoga therapists on behalf of the Government of India through SVYASA Yoga University. An Engineer by profession, Arun Kumar’s interest for Indian Vedic literature has motivated him to co-author the book. The software veteran has been part of the design and development of several successful software that have been sold and used worldwide. Venugopala CV is a multi-faceted personality, he is a successful Engineer, a personality development mentor, and a writer.

Loaded with valuable examples and information, ‘Pearls of Vedic Wisdom to Succeed’ will surely enlighten the readers by providing knowledge on the ultimate purpose of life. The book is currently available on Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, and other e-commerce sites.