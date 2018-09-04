LinkOptimizer for InDesign Now Can Assign Serial Numbers to Image Names

Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.9, a feature update to company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer works with Photoshop to lets users automatically scale and crop images to their InDesign size at specified target resolution, convert image formats, adjust colors, embed profiles and more. The new version lets users add link serial number, whether per page or document, to the optimized image names with the option to specify the number of leading zeros.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.9, a feature update to its image processing automation solution for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/LinkOptimizer.php). Awarded 4 out of 5 stars by Computer Arts magazine, LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks and helps users reduce the size of InDesign links, save prepress costs, and easily repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices.

The new version adds two new variable tokens for the optimized image name: the link’s serial number per page and per InDesign document. Each token gives users an option to specify the number of digits per serial number to allow for leading zeros. The new tokens are especially helpful to the users who wish to simplify their image names without breaking the links to InDesign.

“Today LinkOptimizer batched a huge book project and another magazine project in minutes vs. hours. Now I can take the afternoon off and drink beer,” says Brian Donahue, owner of Bedesign studio in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Thanks for freeing up my afternoon, rather than doing production work.”

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments and convert image formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

-Optimize dozens of InDesign files

-Scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign

-Change their resolution to 300 dpi

-Convert RGB images to CMYK

-Resave JPEGs as TIFF

-Run a Photoshop action on each image

As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$259.95 (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite and Creative Cloud software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, as well as Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.