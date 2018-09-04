FalconGaze appoints Panzer IT as its Master Distributor for SAARC & ASEAN Region for SecureTower Data Leak Prevention

Panzer IT, the pioneer in offering IT Security solutions added robust Data Leak Prevention solution FalconGaze SecureTower in its portfolio.

Falcongaze, the developer of DLP solutions for protection against internal threats, intentional & unintentional information breach. The solution is designed to monitor potential leaks of personal or other sensitive data from a company network and control employees’ activities to assess their loyalty and efficiency of corporate resource usage.

Panzer IT, which has extensive channel network in India & foot-prints across Asia, has already started promoting SecureTower across the designated region of Indian Subcontinent, SAARC & ASEAN. Panzer IT has been dealing with resellers, systems integrators, solution providers, MSP & VAP for information security solutions now added SecureTower DLP to its product portfolio.

Pankaj Jain, CEO, Panzer IT said, tieup with FalconGaze DLP solution will give the company a unique possibility to provide their customers with high-performance tools for protection against internal threats through its channel network.

Another important factor is that SecureTower, with all its versatility, is distinct in its easiness of deployment, setup and maintenance, which completely eliminates network downtime when installing and testing the solution. It does not require the customer to purchase additional expensive equipment, software, or introduce costly changes to the network infrastructure. The installation and configuration is performed in a centralized way from one console, so the deployment and launch of SecureTower is similar to installing any boxed product.

“For us, the promotions and establishment of SecureTower and Falcongaze brands across the countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and India of course means not only selling the product and increasing the awareness about importance of Data and various channel of data breach. Exploring new market and audience in certain country is also a challenge for us, and we like such challenges.” Said Pankaj.

FalconGaze Executive Director, Alex Akimov said, “We rely on developing high-quality and versatile products. Having Panzer IT as our partner will help unleash the full potential of our solution for the customers. Panzer IT is an experienced player in the IT market of SAARC and ASEAN region, working mainly with information security products. The company has showed excellent results and very enthusiastic about new ventures and my partner Mr. Pankaj makes success stories. This is what predetermined our choice of Panzer IT as a partner”.

Falcongaze, more than a decade is a vendor of premium-class high-performance solutions in the field of information security. The company offers complex solutions for control over sensitive data leakage and undesired distribution, tailored to monitor employees’ network activities.

About SecureTower:

 SecureTower is sophisticated synergy of DLP and UBA (user behaviour analytics) functionality in the one product;

 The system intercepts and analyse the widest range of data transmission channels, including messengers (Skype, WhatsApp etc.), recognize info in text, audio and image format;

 block or allow external devices (USB and other), cloud or any external storage;

 The system has a very friendly and comprehensive user interface;

 System has adaptation to 26 languages (Hindi also);

 No heavy hardware, no change in current network – software based solution.

Bottom-line: SecureTower is best Data Loss Prevention Solution to Control Data Transfer Channels, Detection of Sensitive Data Content in network, Incident Response, Employee Monitoring, Archive Intercepted Data including web-mails, Extensive Reports on employee behaviour or data breach.

Pankaj Jain, CEO, Panzer IT Evgeniy Litvinenko , CEO, Falcongaze

Date: 04-Sept-2018

PR Contact: Ms Amreen MA

eMail: explore@panzerit.com

Mob: +91 9664978649

902, Vashi Infotech Park, Plot No 16, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai 400 705

Ph: +91 22 4974 4416 | +91 90046 55099 Website: www.PanzerIT.com