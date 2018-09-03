Data as a Service (DaaS) Market Competitive Insight and Key Drivers 2018 to 2028

Global Data as a Service Market: Overview

From the family of ‘as a Service’ (aaS), Data as a Service is standing out as one of the crucial members. The importance of Data as a Service is increasing, as data availability is an essential part of the enterprise’s operations. With the increasing digitalization at the enterprises level, the data volume generated is rapidly growing and also the data generated is difficult to manage as it is heterogeneous. Hence, to manage this generated data the Data as a Service is standing out as an advanced method for enterprises. Enterprises are increasingly demanding Data as a Service (DaaS) for solving data communication problems in enterprises by enabling real-time access to the data streams at the international locations.

Data as a Service (DaaS) is used for delivering necessary information and establishing a data distribution model for the enterprises. The data is delivered to enterprises using Data as a Service in the form of different files including text, images, sounds, and videos. Data as a Service delivers available data over a network.

Global Data as a Service Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Data as a Service market is significantly fuelled by the fact that it is one of the most cost-efficient and agile services for the enterprises which is used while delivering outstanding services to their customers. The demand for Data as a Service is expected to increase at a significant level over the forecast period due to its application in delivering data-driven solutions for the research teams, sales professionals, marketers, and others from the enterprises. In addition to this, enterprises are deploying the Data as a Service for creating a consumer understanding in a cross-channel manner for knowing more about customers such as consumer buying behaviour, consumer data analysis, and others. Enterprises are increasingly demanding Data as a Service due to the availability of the features such as data management, message delivering to the right person at the right time, data analysis, and others. On the other hand, data security and privacy issues are the major challenges for the growth of the Data as a Service market over the forecast period.

Global Data as a Service Market: Segmentation

The global Data as a Service market is segmented on the basis of the deployment model, enterprise size, industry, and region.

Segmentation Based on Deployment Model:

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

Segmentation Based on Enterprise Size:

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into small, medium, and large enterprises.

Segmentation Based on Industry:

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, and others.

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, and MEA.

Global Data as a Service Market: Industry Trends

The vendors of Data as a Service are delivering a deployment model as cloud deployment. Now a day’s implementation of Data as a Service over the cloud is observed as a significant trend. As this trend results into data supply based on the demand from the end users and cloud model is turned out as the most efficient model for delivering these services. Cloud deployment is expected to contribute to the substantial growth over the forecast period. This market trend is creating potential market opportunities for Data as a Service vendors.

Global Data as a Service Market: Industry Key Players

The examples of some of the key players in the global data as a Service market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Amazon.com, inc., Actifio, IBM (International Business Machines Corporation), SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, and others. Data as a Service vendors are continuously focusing on product innovations to sustain in the increasing global competition, and are also focusing on delivering outstanding services to the end users.

Global Data as a Service Market: Region Wise Outlook

North America holds a significant market share regarding revenue generation from the sale of Data as a Service, due to its rapid adoption of Data as a Service in this region by enterprises across different industry verticals. Enterprises in European countries are adopting Data as a Service to sustain in the rapidly increasing competition at the global level by increasing collaboration in the enterprise operations. Enterprises are implementing the Data as a Service for cost reduction and implementing efficient data management and data analysis process for the sales and marketing teams. The SEA and Other APAC region are expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period, due to the increasing industrialization in developing countries such as India, China, and others in this region resulting in the adoption of Data as a Service. MEA is expected to grow at moderate CAGR, due to the slow adoption rate of the Data as a Service.

