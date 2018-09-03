Australia Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3% from FY’2018-FY’2023: Ken Research

The growth of PE Pipes and Fittings is significant because of its properties and applications in many industries and is bound to capture a significant share in the market from PVC.

Private sector investments in the country are expected to increase which will increase the demand for plastic pipes and fittings in the country.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Australia Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Outlook to 2023 – By PVC, PE and Others Pipes; By Organized and Unorganized; By Regions and By End User Application (Plumbing and Civil, Agriculture, Mining and Industrial, Telecom and Electrical and Others)”, believe that reduction of wastage and spillage while manufacturing and keeping up with advanced technology, tracking upcoming government and private construction projects, research and development centre for plastic resins, increase awareness about new types of plastic pipeswill help in maximizing the delivered value from manufacturers to the end users. Manufacturers should focus on increasing the perceived value of their products by communicating the long term benefits of their products.

Australia plastic pipe and fittings market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 3.2% during the period FY’2018-FY’2023 with organised players expected to gain further share in the market.

Australia plastic pipes industry’s future is positive with revenue estimated to grow at a CAGR of single digit during FY’2018 to FY’2023. It is anticipated that the PE pipes will grow at the fastest pace among all the types of plastic pipes, due to increase in usage of these type of pipes in various other applications in the market. The use of PVC pipes is expected to reduce due to substitution by other types of plastic pipes in the market. Australia has initiated a lot of environmental safety programs which promotes the best use of plastics and also focus on their recyclability. Green building council of Australia has laid down various guidelines of ‘Best Practice PVC’ usages for the built-in environment which address the opportunities for the minimization of environmental and health risk impacts of the PVC life cycle. The market share of organized sector manufacturers is expected to increase in FY’2023 even though there would be entrance of many small scale regional players and trading corporations in future.

The domestic manufacturing is expected to increase as many manufacturers are expected to increase their capacity utilization to produce wider range of products, as the demand for plastic pipes are expected to increase in the near future. In the case of end user application, demand for plastic pipes used in water supply and sewage pipelines along with oil and chemical industry is expected to increase at fastest pace among other end user applications. Industrial growth, commercial growth, public sector spending, private investments are a few trends that are expected to drive the market in the future. Innovation in type of pipes and fittings such as PVC-O, PVC- M and PE 125 is expected to drive the market forward.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

PE pipes Industry Australia

PVC Pipes Market Australia

Revenue PE Pipes Fitting Australia

HDPE pipes Irrigation Australia

PE pipes in Australia

PVDF plastic pipes in Australia

Victoria Sales Plastic Pipes

Domestic Sales Plastic Pipes Australia

PVC O Market Australia

PVC M Market Australia

HDPE Pipes Market Australia

Competition Plastic Pipes Australia

Vinidex Sales Plastic Pipes

Export PVC Pipes Fittings Australia

Key Segments Covered

By End User Application:-

• Plumbing and Civil,

• Agriculture

• Mining and Industrial

• Telecom and Electrical and

• Others (Oil & Gas, HVAC, Automotive and other related industries)

By Type of Pipes:-

• PVC (CPVC and UPVC)

• Polyethylene (PE) (HDPE, MDPE, LDPE)

• Others (Include Polypropylene pipes, ABS, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), PB Etc.)

By Type of Market Structure:-

• Organized Sector

• Unorganized Sector

Key Target Audience:-

• Plastic Resin Suppliers

• Plastic Pipe and Fitting Manufacturing Companies

• Oil and Gas Industry

• Government Bodies

• Real Estate developers

• Agriculture Sector Companies

