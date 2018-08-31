Trade Facilities Services Now Provide the Steadfast EICR Report for All Electrical Gadgets

London, UK, – Trade Facilities Services is providing Electrical Safety Certificates for all kinds of electrical appliances throughout the London and Essex. They provide an EICR (electrical installation condition report), which is required to increase the efficiency of all electrical installations.

Whether it’s your home, a business or any commercial property you rent out, your electrical installation should always be covered by recent Electrical Installations Condition Report. Trade Facilities Services is one of the righthand platforms for receiving the trustworthy and reliable EICR report for your appliances. They suggest a complete range of electrical compliance services to ensure that your property is always safe and secure.

The main advantage of choosing the Trade Facilities Services as your electrics testing partner is that they give access to capable and skilful electricians for all type of electrical safety certificates and testing. Their certified electricians check and test all condition of the electrics very sensibly and after the approval, they deliver the EICR report as a safety certificate.

With the help of reliable EICR (Electrical installation condition report) provided by the accredited electricians of Trade Facilities Services, you get aware of various faults that are present in your electrical installations, such as:

• Finds, if any electrical circuits are overloaded.

• Detects, if there is any risk of potential electric shocks and fire hazards.

• Identifies, if any imperfect electrical installations.

• Highlights, if there is lack of earthing in your electrical fitting.

So, do the test or inspect your electrical appliances of your property and get the reliable EICR report offered by Trade Facilities Services. To know more, visit their official website or call at 02036371446.

About the company:

Trade Facilities Services is an electrical testing company that provides (EICR) Electrical installation condition reports. These are otherwise known as Electrical Certificates, Electrical Installation Certificates and Electrical Reports. Trade Facilities Services covers London and Essex and provides all electrical testing in these areas. These include Fire alarms emergency lighting and PAT Testing. All Electricians are registered with NAPIT or the NICEIC and are fully insured and qualified. Trade Facilities Services works on both Domestic and Commercial properties and covers all landlord electrical certification requirements. All EICR reports can be delivered on the day if required and appointments generally only require 24 hours’ notice.

Website –https://www.electricalsafetycertificate.co.uk/