Spicoly Plastics Offering a Range of Plastic Solutions

Spicoly Plastics CC is experienced in manufacturing a large range of plastic products that are used in various industries like construction, agriculture, packaging, engineering and textile. As Spicoly Plastics is located in Kraaifontein Industria, near Cape Town, many people from different sectors can easily access it.

Industries that benefit from the products manufactured by Spicoly Plastics:

Buckets and Containers: There are nearly 21 variations of buckets and 65 variations of containers.

Agriculture: Gear-roller end caps in 32mm, 50mm, 53.5mm, and 60mm dimensions are available at Spicoly Hollow gear-rollers, J/type gear-roller end caps are also available.

Bottles: Oval bottles with a spray pump, white bottles, juice bottles, sports bottles and water bottles are also manufactured by the company.

Construction: Half brick moulds and large brick moulds are widely offered by Spicoly Plastics in South Africa to ease the process of construction.

Engineering: Under this section, Spicoly Plastics manufactures end caps that are 13mm, 50mm or 60mm in dimension. Toilet roll discs in hard and soft variations are also available.

Textile: Big five hangers, black spools in 160mm, 80mm and 40mm, 30mm carpet hangers, 300mm flat carpet hangers, and 120mm, 150mm, 220mm bars & hooks are some of the high-quality plastic products manufactured by Spicoly Plastics that are extensively used in the textile industry.

Medical: Specimen jars along with lids, Med-Glass, containers of different sizes and styles are largely manufactured by Spicoly Good quality plastic is used during the manufacturing process and all the related norms are adhered to for the safety of the products.

Toys: This fun category for kids includes brain-teaser puzzles, skills balls, crayon tubs, eggs, balloon sticks, etc.

Household: Colourful plastic products like pegs, lunch boxes, side plates, picnic plates, spice shakers, stackable containers, spoons, forks, glasses and tumblers are manufactured by the company for regular household use.

Telecommunication: This category includes different types of cable holders, manufactured as per the industry norms.

Promotional: Spicoly Plastics also manufactures customised plastic products that can be used for promotional items, branding, etc.

For more information about the services of Spicoly Plastics, please visit its official website at https://spicoly.co.za/.

About the company:

Spicoly Plastics CC was established in 2000 near Cape Town and complies with the norms of BEE. The company boasts of having different injection-moulding machines that are capable of manufacturing various plastic products. Spicoly Plastics also has expertise in manufacturing blow-moulding products.

Contact:

8 Assegaai Road, Kraaifontein Industria

Cape Town, 7570, South Africa

Tel: 021 987 7201