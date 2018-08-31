Global Gas Generators Market Size, Share, Growth, Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast To 2023: Reports And Markets

An internal combustion engine that uses propane gas or natural gas to produce electrical energy that has been converted from mechanical energy, with the help of generator assembly is called a gas generator.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gas Generators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The industrial segment accounted for the major shares of the gas generator market. Factors such as the increased utilization of gas generators in various industrial sectors including construction, mining, chemical plants, and semiconductor fabrication will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. Moreover, the introduction of various environmental regulations on the usage of diesel in engines and generators and the increase in industrialization across the globe, especially in the developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India, will also drive the segment’s growth in this global market.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the gas generator market throughout the forecast period. The need for uninterrupted power supply from end-user sectors, such as telecom, hospitals, and data centers, and the oil and gas industry is a major factor driving the growth of the power rental market in North America.

The worldwide market for Gas Generators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

GE

Generac

Himoinsa

Kohler

Cummins

Rolls-Royce

Multiquip

SLPM

JDEC

Cooper Corporation

Elcos

Zibo Diesel Engine

Lvhuan

APR Energy

Hipower

Jakson Group

Aggreko

Guangdong Honny Power-Tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

10 kW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Gas Generators market.

Chapter 1, to describe Gas Generators Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Gas Generators, with sales, revenue, and price of Gas Generators, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Gas Generators, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Gas Generators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gas Generators sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

