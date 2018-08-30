Conductive Textiles Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2022

Global Conductive Textile Market: Overview

The global conductive textile market is analyzed in detail in the new report from This Research Report (XpolreMR). The report offers insights on the growth of the market during 2012-2016, offering forecasts for the period 2017-2022. The conductive textile market lies at the crossroads of the textile and electronics industry and has emerged as a vital sector in recent years in widespread applications. The diverse application segments of the global conductive textile market are examined in the report and the market’s performance in various regional segments is also examined in order to provide a complete perspective on the growth trajectory of the market.

Global Conductive Textile Market: Dynamics

The major drivers and restraints affecting the trajectory of the global conductive textiles market are examined in the report. Due to the involvement of two industry sectors, the global conductive textiles market witnesses a complicated growth trajectory affected by a number of factors. The diversity of applications of conductive textiles is the key driver for the global conductive textiles market, as it is likely to ensure steady growth of the market in the coming years. The rising use of electronic sensors for a variety of applications is likely to drive the demand from the conductive textiles market, as the utility provided by electronic sensors in accurately measuring various markers in real time has propelled their adoption in a number of sectors.

The rising use of biomarker monitors in the healthcare industry and the personal fitness sector is likely to remain a key driver for the global conductive textiles market in the coming years. The rising awareness among various population demographics about health and fitness has driven the adoption of biomarker monitoring devices such as heart rate monitors and step counters, aided by the rising disposable income of urban consumers, at whom these products are primarily aimed. Smartphone integration has also aided the adoption of healthcare monitoring devices, as recording and tracking data has been made easier by the innovation. The role of conductive textiles in this endeavor is likely to rise at a tremendous pace in the coming years.

Rising expenditure on military modernization is likely to result in considerable investment in the conductive textiles sector. Modern militaries utilize electronics extensively, leading to conductive textiles becoming highly useful for them in several applications. Conductive textiles are likely to be used in personal clothing as well as several other technical applications in the military and defense sector in the coming years, leading to steady growth in demand.

Global Conductive Textile Market: Segmentation

Leading end users in the conductive textiles market include the military and defense sector, healthcare, sports and fitness, consumer electronics, and other relatively minor end users such as the automotive industry, the aviation sector, and architecture. Nevertheless, automotive applications of conductive textiles could rise in the coming years due to the growing demand for incorporation of driver monitoring sensors, which could lead to the use of conductive textiles in car seats.

Geographically, North America is likely to remain the dominant force in the global conductive textiles market, with the market expected to exhibit a solid 5.5% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period. The North America conductive textiles market’s valuation is expected to rise from US$340.3 mn to US$445 mn over the 2017-2022 forecast period. Europe is also likely to be a leading consumer of conductive textiles over the forecast period, with the market expected to rise to a valuation of US$340.6 mn by 2022.

Global Conductive Textile Market: Competitive Dynamics

The key companies profiled in the report include Eeonyx Corporation, Laird, PLC, Seiren Co. Ltd, Metal Textiles Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Swift Textile Metallizing, LLC, and 3M.

