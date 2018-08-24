Physical Vapor Deposition Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2025

Key manufacturers in the physical vapor deposition market are Platit AG, Mustang Vacuum Systems, Oerlikon Balzers, Veeco Instruments Inc., Applied Materials, Inc., ULVAC Inc., Semicore Equipment, Inc., HEF USA, Singulus Technologies AG, IHI Corporation, Silfex Inc. (Lam Research Corp.), and Buhler AG.

According to the report, the global physical vapor deposition market was valued at US$16,410.9 mn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$33,335.2 mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2025.

In terms of category, PVD equipment dominated the global PVD market in 2016, accounting for more than 50% of the market. The PVD equipment segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with production, operation, and maintenance of PVD equipment are anticipated to increase the demand for PVD services during the forecast period. The PVD services segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Geographically, Asia Pacific is likely to hold a leading share in the global physical vapor deposition market in the coming years.

Rising Diversity of Applications Benefits Physical Vapor Deposition Market

The global physical vapor deposition market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for PVD in various applications such as microelectronics, data storage, solar products, medical equipment, cutting tools, architectural glasses, and others. Growing construction and automotive industries are anticipated to increase the demand for cutting tools which in turn boost the overall market for PVD during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding energy generation from renewable resources is likely to provide lucrative opportunity for solar industry. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for physical vapor deposition.

Rise in demand for technological advancements has led to increase in the microelectronics market, and thereby the PVD market. The microelectronics segment accounted for more than 40% of the global physical vapor deposition market in 2016 and is expected to retain a dominant share in the coming years.

