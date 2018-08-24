Nanoencapsulation Market – Emerging Market Trends and Regional Outlook by 2024

Nanoencapsulation Market: Overview

The global industry for nanoencapsulation is currently certain research groups and manufacturers actively participating in applying advances in the field of nanotechnology, particularly in the food industry. These activities majorly include the implementation of the technology in the field of food packaging. However, rapid progress is being witnessed in the nanoparticles and nanoencapsulation industry of food ingredients and bioactive compounds. The industry for nanoencapsulation holds the potential for delivering nutrient which are difficult to attain, to the body by including them in fortified or functional food products. The technology is also being used for enhancing the bioavailability and delivery of nutraceuticals which are known to have therapeutic and disease prevention effects.

Nanoencapsulation refers to the process of coating different substances within another material with sizes pertaining to nano scale. For this process, broad range of techniques is used in the nanoencapsulation industry with emergence of new technologies being constantly developed. Some of the commonly used methods in this industry are spray congealing, hydrogel encapsulation, wax and lipid coating, fluid bed coating and melt extrusion. Nanoencapsulation technology is used in order to protect a core material and then release it when required. The technology is widely used in drug delivery applications, fragrances, food enhancements, food additions, and for increasing shelf life and stability of products such as vitamins.

Nanoencapsulation Market: Trends and Opportunities

The technology behind encapsulation is becoming highly important across various segments such as drug therapy, biomedical diagnostics, cosmetics and food. The techniques used for micro-encapsulation and nanoencapsulation are being increasingly developed and used in diversifying industries for their outstanding features and benefits. Majorly, these benefits usually include superior bioavailability of compounds in drug delivery systems provided that about half of the drugs which are produced have issues of poor bioavailability Innovative nanoencapsulation techniques and micro-encapsulation techniques promote such benefits and have modulated the particle densities for attaining specifications for lightweight and porous materials. Nanoparticles production is currently on the rise. Nanoencapsulation also serves as an application of nanotechnology and is widely known in the pharmaceuticals industry but holds significant potential in the food industry. Nanoencapsulation has made a huge reputation for itself within a short period of time despite being a relatively new technology, making it one of the largely deployed technologies within the food industry. Over the past few years, nanoencapsulation has been finding usage in certain food applications such as food transportation, food storage, food production, food packaging and food processing.

Blue California, Thies Technology, Frutarom Industries Ltd, Southwest Research Institute, and Aquanova AG are some of the companies involved in the nanoencapsulation industry.

Nanoencapsulation Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

The method of food encapsulation stabilizes food ingredients for the purpose of allowing flavor retention, as well as removal of bad taste. Food encapsulation usually involves techniques for immobilizing cells for use with in fermentation in food products such as meat, wine, dairy and beer. Consumers largely prefer tasty, healthy and convenient food products and these demands can be easily met by food encapsulation. The food product nanoencapsulation market is expected to rise significantly, mostly driven by the huge demand for better food packaging, technological development in nanoencapsulation techniques, functional foods. Developed regions such North America, particularly the U.S. accounts for the largest market for nanoencapsulation, followed by other regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific. However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the nanoencapsulation industry within the forecast period.