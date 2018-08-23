Thin Film Photovoltaic Market Size, Share and New Technologies |Worldwide Growth Analysis Research Report by 2023

Market Overview:-

Solar photovoltaics face an issue of low efficiency as the sytems not able to convert sun rays into power efficiently. This is due to the demand to thin film photovoltaics that are coated with effective thin film coatings with particular chemicals that are photosensitive, which helps capture maximum sun rays and the convertion of solar light to electricity by solar inverters. Thin film photovoltaics are, thus, an energy efficient solution over traditional photovoltaics.

The demand of Thin Film Photovoltaics Market is heightened by the increased demand for mass-production of energy due to the urbanization and transition of conventional energy to renewable energy, growing energy significant markets, and increasing demand for energy efficient solutions. Nations such as China, India, and South korea are the major requisitioners for renewable energy due to growing economic wealth and industrialization from the nations.

Major Key Players:-

Siemens AG

United Solar Energy

Solar Cells Inc.

Solarex MD

Golden Photon Inc.

ECD

Kyocera Corporation

Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

JA solar Co. Ltd

Market Segmentations:-

The thin film photovoltaics market is segmented on the basis of material, type, end-use and region. Based on the material segment, the market is classified as amorphous silicon, and cadmium telluride. Amorphous silicon segments is dominating the global thin-film photovoltaics market due to its global commercial availability. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented as organic and inorganic. Organic segment accounts for the largest market share owing to photoactive layers composed of donor and acceptor semiconducting organic materials to generate photocurrents thus organic photovoltaics have capability to capture huge amount of sun rays and convert them to electricity. . Based on end-user, the thin film photovoltaics market is segmented as residential, industrial, and commercial. Commercial sector is expected to dominate the market, owing to supporting policies and incentives that are provided by the governments.

Regional Analysis:-

The global thin-film photovoltaic market is anticipated to grow at a phenomenal rate during the forecast period due to increased concerns towards carbon footprint reduction, and emerging solar market. Solar energy is seen as an efficient alternative to conventional fossil fuels. Thus, the market leaders in solar energy are focusing on advancements in technology to administer competition to conventional energy market. Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for solar inverter in the world. There is an increased demand for energy due to the growing population and rising disposable income in the region. Moreover, the rapidly growing economies in this region are also the top polluters in the world. South Asian countries such as China, India, are sunlight-rich countries. For an instance, Qinghai province in China, has an average sunshine of more than 3500 hours per year. These factors are driving the market for thin film photovoltaics from Asia Pacific region and hence it is projected to grow at an exceptional high rate by 2023.

